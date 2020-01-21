advertisement

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a regular at Dior Fashion shows, so we were not surprised to see her at the Dior Haute Couture fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday (January 20) in Paris, France.

Chimamanda combined a Dior skirt with an orange blouse from a Nigerian designer, The Ladymaker, for the event.

Thanks to Chimamanda we were able to catch a glimpse of the show on her social media platform while sharing videos and photo opportunities.

First, Chimamanda posed a pose for the cameras outside …

Then it was time for the papparazi inside …

And then it was time to take a seat on the FROW (Front Row) …

Then the show …

Time for some interviews …

And finally, the after-party dinner!

Go to her Instagram stories to still catch the videos.

Photo credit: Getty Images | @Chimamanda_Adichie

