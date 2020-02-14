For some people, Valentine’s Day can be a day of fear.

Fortunately for today’s residents of Wythenshawe, a little boy has everyone back.

Concerned that some people might not have received a card from a loved one, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Logan, who is five years old, has handmade dozens of love hearts and distributed them around the city.

Each heart had its own adorable personalized message, including “you are great”, “you have a beautiful smile” and “you are fantastic”.

Five-year-old Logan decided to share love on Valentine’s Day

Logan’s mother Becca Harrison said: “He has a girlfriend and made her a card and gave her some sweets.

“I explained that this day was only about showing love and that some people would not get love or cards today, so he decided to share part of his love.

“He asked me to write the messages on my heart so that he could pass them on to people who may feel lonely today.”

Read more about today’s top stories

Locals went to Facebook to share their love hearts, which were found at bus stops on the street and distributed by the boy himself.

A happy woman wrote: “Especially among the civilian population and a little boy, about six come to us and give everyone in the shop a little heart with messages written on it.

A woman received a personal message at the community center in Wythenshawe

(Image: MEN Media)

“His mother said he was concerned that some people might not have a card on Valentine’s Day, so he wanted to spread the love.

“What a beautiful little boy.”

The post sparked a lot of support from people who congratulated the boy for thinking of others.

One woman wrote: “This is so cute.

The little boy spread the love hearts over Wythenshawe

(Image: MEN Media)

“One day a happy soul will have him as a husband. Well done, mom, because she made him so sensitive.”

Another posted a picture of a love heart that her daughter had found on the bus.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

She wrote: “My little girl found one of them in a place in the bus station and she was so happy.

“How sweet.”

Another said: “Probably the same little boy who gave my son one this morning and said he had the best smile.

“What a lovely heart this little boy has.”