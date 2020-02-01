Advertisement

Two people passed out as a result of the gas leak.



One person was killed in the ammonia gas leak at 12 noon at Haldiram’s sector 65 factory here, police said on Saturday.

Two people passed out as a result of the gas leak. They were taken to a private hospital. One of them, Sanjeev Kumar, 40, was pronounced dead when he arrived.

Sanjeev, a resident of Meerut, worked as an ammonia gas operator in the unit. His family was informed of the death.

“The police reached the factory after receiving the information. A team from the National Civil Protection Service was also called because the situation appeared to be serious,” said Sriparna Ganguly, additional police commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The rescue team tried to evacuate the prisoners. The gas leak has been checked, said Ganguly.

The police have yet to register a case that could be filed after collecting additional facts.

