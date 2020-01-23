A-League: Coach Ufuk Talay reiterates involvement with Wellington Phoenix

advertisement

Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay embraces Wanderers counterpart Markus Babbel.

Unlike its predecessor, Ufuk Talay plans to view his Wellington Phoenix contract.

Talay reiterated his dedication to the Phoenix on Thursday, despite being paired as a possible replacement for the fired coach of West Sydney Wanderers, Markus Babbel.

Talay was named Sydney Morning Herald as a contender to replace Babbel, who this season became the third A-League coach to see the bag.

But the freshman coach, who has done wonders since he replaced Mark Rudan, ruled out a return to Australia within the next 18 months and said he wants to build on the “big foundations” he has laid in Wellington.

“I have another year on my contract,” Talay said.

“Of course that was all subject to licenses, that was in the contracts of most of our players, but in the future I will have another year with my contract.”

Talay has proven to be an excellent appointment for the Phoenix, who breathe new life into the team with youthful domestic talent and quality import.

The club is currently fourth on the A-League ladder and seems ready for a return to the final football.

“My family is very good, we enjoy it here, I enjoy working at Wellington Phoenix. I came in and tried to build a great foundation with young players, a foundation not just for this season, but ahead.

“I think the club is a great club and we have the full support of everyone with the board and I appreciate the efforts and energy they put into getting us (where we want to go).

“I am very happy where I am at this stage and it is still a long way to go in this season, so my focus is to get us where we want to get to the end of the season.”

Smarting last weekend’s defeat to Brisbane Roar, the Phoenix will try to return to winning ways when they organize wrestlers Newcastle Jets at Sky Stadium on Friday night.

Last-place Jets currently have no permanent coach and have not won since round eight, but Talay said they will not take them lightly, especially after their slip-up against the Roar.

“It is never good to lose, but for me it is good that the game ended quite quickly, it is a shorter week and the preparations are accelerated,” Talay said.

New signing of Brandon Wilson trains in Martin Luckie Park.

“Newcastle is not an easy team, they played in a big final a few years ago and they have some very experienced players and a team does not immediately become a bad team so we must be very well prepared and go out there and do the work.”

The Phoenix will be Matti Steinmann without a major midfielder, who will broadcast a suspension of one game after picking up five yellow cards. But despite the German’s unavailability, Talay said he would not rush Alex Rufer (knee injury) again, with a new signing of Brandon Wilson or Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi to make their starting debut alongside Cameron Devlin.

Hudson-Wihongi has four replacement appearances in his inaugural season, while Wilson has yet to appear since his arrival from Perth Glory.

“Matti played a very good role for us, it would happen at some point, so he does well to get to four yellows, but that’s why we brought in Brandon Wilson and we still have Te Atawhai in that role to play.

“If we really have to change things, we can put Tim Payne in, so the depth is in the team and that’s why you have the players.”

After coming off the Roar in the second half, David Fit Ball is also ready to go against the Jets, with Jaushua Sotirio the most likely player to make way.

Despite the return of a failed trial with champion club Reading, All Whites midfielder Matthew Ridenton has been left out of the Jets team and will not travel to Wellington.

A-League round 16, Wellington Phoenix against Newcastle Jets

Sky Stadium, Wellington; Friday 7:15 pm

