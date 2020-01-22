A-League: All White Marco Rojas returns to Melbourne Victory

advertisement

Marco Rojas of victory in action during the grand finale of the A-League 2017 against Sydney FC.

All Whites midfielder Marco Rojas is back for his third stint with Melbourne Victory in the A-League.

The Victory confirmed the signing of the 28-year-old former Wellington Phoenix star on Wednesday in a deal that will carry him to the end of the 2021-22 season.

Between his European stints, the last with SønderjyskE in the Danish Superliga, Rojas played 75 A-League games for the win and scored 28 goals and won the Johnny Warren medal for the outstanding player of the competition in 2013.

Now off-contract with SønderjyskE, Rojas rejected an offer from Victory’s crosstown rivals Melbourne City, reported the Herald Sun, to rejoin its old club.

Synchronized with the ‘Kiwi Messi’, Rojas became famous with the Phoenix in the 2010-11 season and crossed the Tasman to join the Melbourne superpowers the following season.

His return to Wellington for the visit of the victory on March 15 will give even more spirit to a long awaited match.

All Whites football player Marco Rojas is back in Melbourne with a well-known team.

The 41-cap New Zealand international will add to the club’s offensive options, including Captain Ola Toivonen, Andrew Nabbout and Robbie Kruse, it said in a statement.

“We know that Marco is a very talented player. He is a goal scorer, he will strengthen our side and help us play the offensive football brand that our members and fans expect,” coach Carlos Salvachua said.

Rojas said that Melbourne Victory has a special place in his heart.

Marco Rojas after missing a penalty against Sydney FC in the 2017 A-League decision maker.

“I’m really looking forward to going back and playing for the fans again because they really create a special atmosphere.

“I think we have a good team and I look forward to taking the field and making contact with the boys. I want to contribute to team performance and help push the team back up the ladder.”

