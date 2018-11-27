A lawsuit by rapper Big Freedia raises the question again: Can dance be protected by copyright?

advertisement

Bounce is a hip hop variant that was created in New Orleans in the late 1980s and contains call and response chants influenced by the city’s Mardi Gras Indians. Dances like twerking usually accompany the songs. For the most part, the genre and these shared dances remained a hyperlocal phenomenon until two local record labels emerged: Cash Money Records (with artists like Lil ‘Wayne, Juvenile and Manny Fresh) and No Limit Records (with Master P) and mystical. Now artists like Beyoncé and Drake are dealing with the genre.

The Freedia lawsuit, filed by The Washington Post, claims that Dejarnetti owes Freedia $ 500 a month to continue using certain choreographed dances he has worked on. The lawsuit also says that Dejarnetti claims that he was involved in the writing of several songs for which he wants to be named as a co-author – a claim Freedia declines. (The post tries to ask Dejarnetti for a comment. Freedia’s lawyer declined to comment.)

Freedia released Dejarnetti in 2017 after his “behavior was often unpredictable and his temperamental nature caused turmoil and strife,” the lawsuit said.

There are several other conflicts during the process, but what stands out is the choreography. In recent years, some celebrities have been arguing about owning dance routines, for example in 2011 when avant-garde Belgian choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker accused Beyoncé of plagiarizing several of her experimental ballets. (The feud never escalated to a lawsuit.)

The choreography was probably always protected by copyright after the earliest copyright law, which came into force in 1790 and was slowly extended to other works outside of maps, books and diagrams. However, the 1976 Copyright Act was the first U.S. law that explicitly made choreography a copyrighted subject.

As attorney Nicholas Arcomano noted in the New York Times in 1981, the only way for a choreographer to protect himself from unauthorized performances of a dance work was to register it as what he called “dramatic composition,” an “unrealistic and narrow approach.” “

The reason that was so unrealistic was highlighted in 1892 when the dancer Loie Fuller sued another dancer for performing her creation “Serpentine Dance” that Fuller had performed at the Madison Square Theater. The court dismissed the lawsuit by saying that “a stage dance that illustrates the poetry of movement through a series of graceful movements combined with an attractive arrangement of curtains, lights and shadows, but does not tell a story, represents no character and does not represent emotions represents, not the case is a dramatic composition in the sense of the copyright law. “

In other words, there was no story.

The 1909 Copyright Act dealt with the subject, but provided that a dance like ballet had to tell a story, develop a character, or express a subject or emotion through certain dance movements and physical acts in order to be subject to copyright. ”

Thanks to the 1976 law, choreography now follows the same guidelines as most other copyrighted works. In order to be eligible, a choreographed artistic routine must meet two basic requirements: “It doesn’t have to be copied by something else. It has to be created by the author. Second, you need a minimum of creativity, ”said Terry Hart, vice president of legal policy and copyright for the Copyright Alliance, a nonprofit that defends the copyright of artists.

“It takes some creative spark, but this threshold is generally quite low,” he added.

When it comes to choreography, Hart said, the arranged dance generally has to “project something for the audience, as opposed to a ballroom dance like a square dance performed by the audience.”

That said, in dance he pointed out that – like in any art – there are certain building blocks that artists can use as a basis for something bigger, similar to the same four chords that are often recycled through a lot of rock music, but arranged different songs. The key is that the dance must be clearly different from these building blocks.

“Imagine a ballet company doing a traditional square dance and doing something to convey a story or feeling that goes beyond the original,” said Hart. But “it has to be something different objectively, the arrangement has to be tweaked a little or the existing social dance has to be changed” in order to be protected by copyright.

That brings us back to Big Freedia. As she explains in her complaint, the choreography she uses is “largely based on traditional jumping movements and other routines that (Freedia) and (her) dancers have been using for years, and is derived from them.”

In other words, the bounce scene provided the building blocks for the choreography. The question arises of who improved the dances. Freedia claims that it has paid Dejarnetti in full and that he has no title.

“We have been trying to resolve this with Mr. Dejarnetti for over a year,” Freedia’s representative told Pitchfork. “Our offers were more than fair. Litigation was a last resort and something we didn’t do lightly. Simply put, Freedia is asking the Court of Justice to give it a ruling that will allow it to continue to perform and entertain without Mr. Dejarnetti’s intervention. ‘

In addition to ownership, Freedia also claims unspecified financial damages.

