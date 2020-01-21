A lackluster attempt to attack costs Tiger in the loss against Yale

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 22.12.2019, 18: 11: 32.0

Photo credit: Allen Hodges

CLEMSON – Since Clemson has no real presence this season, he has to shoot well from a distance to win games. The cold shootout on Sunday did not make it.

Yale retired late and used Clemson’s 3-point misery to win his seventh consecutive game when he defeated Clemson at 54:45 a.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. Yale improves to 10-3 in the season, while Clemson falls to 6-6.

“The word for this loss is frustrated. I’m very excited about the film,” said head coach Brad Brownell. “I think as the game went on our boys got too tight. I thought we defended really well. We set up a very good attacking team and kept them at 54 points. Unfortunately. We really struggled to score . “

Clemson finished Yale 42-40 a little over five minutes behind, but only scored two free throws and was 0 to 6 from the field in the next four minutes in another startling cold game that cost them one game. Yale’s 54:45 lead 11 seconds before the end of the game marked a 12: 5 run when Clemson only scored one of his last seven field goals.

Overall, Clemson was 15-for-47 from the field (31.9 percent) and only 4-for-20 from a distance (20 percent). Hunter Tyson had 11 points and Aamir Simms added 10 as the only two tigers in the double digits.

“It is disappointing how well we played on the defensive,” said Brownell. “We didn’t want to double (Paul) Atkinson all the time. He was a problem and that could have been the difference in the game because Yale had a man he could go to in paint.”

The first half was half of the runs. It was also a half that both teams would probably like to forget. Yale took a quick 7-2 lead, but the Tigers took an 11-1 lead in the next 6-28 laps and went 13-8 in the lead. The Bulldogs came back roaring, scoring the next eight points to take the lead with 16-13, with just over five minutes to play in half.

The Tigers went into a 6-0 run in the next three and a half minutes, with Aamir Simms hitting a turnaround jumper to start the run. Hunter Tyson had a steal and fastbreak layup for a 17-16 tiger lead and Simms had a layup for a 19-16 lead at 1:58.

Yale ended the half 8-0 and led the Tigers 23:19 in the meantime.

Clemson started the second half with a 6-0 run, with Hunter Tyson taking a 3-0 lead just over 17 minutes before the end of Clemson’s 25:24 lead. This 3-pointer was Clemson’s first game after a 0-for-10 start.

Clemson made a 10-0 run over the next four minutes, starting with a Khavon Moore 3 hand, and was aided by the Bulldog’s nasty troubles. Yale committed his seventh half foul with just over 11 minutes to play, putting Clemson in the bonus, and the Tigers following the Moore 3 pointer with seven free throws to take a 38-36 lead at the 8:55 mark.

Another run followed, this from the Bulldogs. Clemson fought again from the field and the Bulldogs used an 11: 3 run, which made them a 47:41 winner with a little more than three minutes ahead. Yale had the chance to extend the lead, but an offensive foul on Yale gave Simms the lead with 2:59.

Simms hit one of the free throws and Yale led 47-42 with 2:50 on the music box. The Tigers needed a stop and made it when Tyson stepped in front of a lazy pass at 2:30, but at the other end a layup was missed and Yale brought the ball back on the pitch and called for a time-out with the five-timeout. Point lead to play with 1:56.

Clemson returns to ACC on New Years Eve. The Tigers will host Miami at 4:00 p.m. Tip for the ACC network. The Tigers started the season 0-2 in the ACC game with defeats against Virginia Tech and Florida St.

