The Fair Government’s Political Action Committee for Sumter was formed with the aim of ousting the five incumbent Sumter County commissioners.

In a press release, the PAC announced it would replace the incumbent operator with “independent, qualified, and thoughtful candidates who always put the interests of Sumter County residents first.”

The establishment of the PAC was driven by the unanimous decision of the commission last year to increase property taxes for residents of Sumter County by 25 percent.

From the left, Sumter County officials, Al Butler, Garry Breeden, chairman Don Burgess, Steve Printz and Doug Gilpin heard from the villagers who were upset by a plan to increase property taxes by almost 25 percent.

The PAC is run by Dr. Reed Panos, a resident of Sunset Pointe in The Villages.

The immediate goals of the PAC are the three villagers who belong to the Commission and will appear in the poll later this year – Al Butler, Don Burgess and Steve Printz.

“These established companies ignored the wishes and well-being of the residents and, among other things, massively increased our taxes on the developer’s infrastructure refuse to drain our aquifer and increase the likelihood of sinkholes, ”said the PAC in its press release.

The PAC has approved three challengers that oppose the established companies:

County District 1: Villager Gary Search who “Both at the Sumter County Commission Open Hearings on the proposed tax hike and afterwards, he strongly advocated for Sumter County taxpayers. “He has experience as President of his Township Commission in Pennsylvania.

County 3: villager Craig Estep, who has “served with honors as District 1 District Development Leader and has long demonstrated its independence, knowledge and dedication to these residents.” Estep led an ambitious campaign

District 5: Villager Oren Miller, the launched the Reverse One Sumter initiative and “like the other candidates we support, refused to increase the property tax by 25 percent. He has overseen County Commission meetings over the past five years, gaining considerable insight into county affairs and government. “

You can find more information about Fair Government for Sumter at www.fg4s.org.