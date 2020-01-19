advertisement

A jukebox in the City of London that only plays songs about London

Perhaps it is because we are Londoners … that we are thrilled. Image: Todd White Photography, courtesy of Artangel.

A vintage jukebox will appear in the City of London later this month, giving visitors the opportunity to choose from 70 songs about London.

The art installation London Jukebox is the work of the late Susan Hiller, who took 10 years (between 2008 and 2008) to develop the installation. From January 22nd to July 11th, 2020, the jukebox will be the centerpiece of the small gallery for contemporary art, Bloomberg Space.

Visitors listen to the tracks on headphones as the text is projected onto the walls, along with a map of London showing the areas where the songs are located.

Image: Todd White Photography, courtesy of Artangel.

Among the 70 songs you can hear are: Electric Avenue by Eddy Grant; Ghosts of Grenfell by Lowkey feat. Mai Khalil; London Pride by Noel Coward; Maybe it’s because I’m a Flanagan and Allen Londoner. Mile end of pulp; Soho Square by Kirstie MacColl and Warwick Avenue by Duffy. The tracks were personally selected by Hillier and are intended to “meander through the neighborhoods … that represent different eras, genres, classes and communities”.

The London Jukebox was the artist’s last major work.

The London Mithraeum, located below the Bloomberg Space

If you have not yet visited London Mithraeum, you should include it in your trip as it is in the same place. However, you have to book this.

London Jukebox, January 22nd to July 11th, 2020, Bloomberg Space, free

