A journey of biblical proportions

advertisement

Moses is a constant, inevitable presence in Jordan, just as Elijah, John the Baptist, and Jesus are. But while the last three – for reasons that those familiar with the Bible will immediately understand – are more related to the Jordan River and its surroundings, Moses is a central presence both on the Jordanian coast of the Red Sea and in the desert from Wadi Rum, further east of the sea. As you walk the section of the Jordan Trail (a 400-mile hiking trail that crosses the entire country, from north to south) that crosses the desert, you come to the Bedouin village of Titen. From there, by following the shepherd’s paths, one can already catch a glimpse of both the Red Sea and Sinai. Indeed, one sees exactly the same sights that Moses himself saw.

It is no exaggeration to say that while you travel through the country, Moses is pretty much everywhere. Not only the Wadi Mousa (that is, “the valley of Moses”), but also Ain Mousa, “the source of Moses,” to name just a few places named after the legislative prophet. The biblical tradition has followed the path that Moses walked as he traversed the land, from the Red Sea in the south all the way north to Mount Nebo, en route to the Promised Land.

But when one visits South Jordan, the central part of the Exodus, the farewell to the Red Sea, comes alive. You can see Egypt from the sandy and sunny beaches of Aqaba on the Red Sea – a tourist city par excellence, with its luxury resorts, generous restaurants and diving schools. It is hard not to imagine that the sea is being divided in two and Moses is approaching the table that runs from the other bank. You can even take a ferry from Aqaba to Nuweiba, in Egypt and back. Depending on the ferry you choose, the journey can take one or three hours. Moses must have taken a little longer than that.

advertisement

While the Dead Sea was perhaps a more famous tourist destination, Aqaba and the Jordanian coast of the Red Sea are becoming increasingly popular, not only because the water houses some of the most productive and diverse coral reefs in the world, but precisely because of its spiritual, religious value. It is certainly a tourist attraction. But it is also a place of pilgrimage.

Of course, what neither Moses, nor Aaron, nor any other legendary pilgrim had ever dreamed ride in a jeep through the beautiful Wadi Rum desert at sunset and discover ancient rock drawings that are more than 10,000 years old. Now every visitor can do it, in the back of a jeep driven by the locals, who might even take the tourist / pilgrim for tea or coffee in a Bedouin tent – not to mention the many available glamping options.

The Wadi Rum owes its name to the Romans. The area was directly under Roman rule during Trajan, although the Decapolis was built during the Hellenistic period. But although ‘Rum’ is literally translated as ‘Roman’, the word also generally refers to Byzantine Christians. However, the desert is also known as the ‘Valley of the Moon’, the Wadi Al-Qamar, and with good reason. Considering the stars (and the Milky Way) while drinking tea in this beautiful desert in the middle of the night, enjoying the proverbial hospitality of the Bedouins, one certainly recalls the promise God made to Abraham: “I will multiply your descendants, such as the stars in the sky and the sand on the coast. “

Here, in Jordan, all these biblical references come to life.

Make sure you visit the slideshow for some beautiful views of both the sea and the desert!

advertisement