A jewel and a crown

After solving the murder of Malabar Hill, the only female lawyer in Bombay, Perveen Mistry in 1921, goes to the princely state of Satapur to mediate between the queen of the dowry and her daughter-in-law, about the difficult issue of teaching the crown prince. With the king who meets an early death, Perveen has to negotiate palace intrigue, ancient curses and a jewel with history while advising the maharanis. The Satapur Moonstone (Penguin) is the sequel to Sujata Massey’s A Murder on Malabar Hill. talks about the further adventures of Perveen in an email interview. Excerpts.

When we spoke before A Murder on Malabar Hill, Sujata spoke about the need to keep the main character single. Does the government agent indicate the presence of Colin Sandringham differently?

Status Single

“Looking at the lives of India’s first two female lawyers, Cornelia Sorabji and Mithan Tata Lam, marital status had a major impact,” says the 55-year-old British-American author in Baltimore, Maryland. “Cornelia, the lawyer who stayed single, had a solid career as a lawyer and lawyer that lasted more than 30 years. Mithan retired as a lawyer within one year of marriage. Why? Was it because of social pressure? The results in real life make it logical that Perveen remains single as long as she can. But can her social life be fun and rewarding without marriage? I absolutely think it’s possible. “

The title brings back memories of Wilkie Collins ’The Moonstone, often described as the first detective novel, in which a gem was stolen during the siege of Seringapatam. “I first read The Moonstone when I was 12. My father gave me the book as a Christmas gift. He knew that I had read Agatha Christie and Arthur Conan Doyle and thought that another classical mystery with a link to India would be appropriate. The deeper Moonstone theme of unjust theft from India was something I only focused on at an older age – and we must remember that although it is called “moonstone” in that novel, it is actually a very large diamond, not Semi-precious stone. “

Sujata says she decided to use the actual gemstone, because after learning it was one of the indigenous rocks of India. “A moonstone also has a mysterious, milky glow that makes it perfect as a missing jewel in a mystery.”

The author of the Rei Shimura series says she put the book in a princely state because almost half of the subcontinent in the late British period was under royal command. “The Indian landowners and nobles had a complicated relationship with the British government. The British offered them military protection as long as they were not in favor of freedom and cooperated with British regulations, including the education and marital choices for the Maharajas. Many royal women lived in purdah, and because they had the power to give birth to heirs, they often ran the risk of jealous relatives who wanted to create new dynasties.

Perveen learns about these circumstances when she goes to visit the princely state of Satapur, a fictional place that I have hidden in the Sahyadri Mountains, not far from the real Lonavala and Khandala. I think that Perveen could easily travel to other states in future books, as well as interesting cities in British India. “

Life lessons

In A Murder on Malabar Hill, which won the Mary Higgins Clark Award, Perveen is confronted with a serious fear that comes from trauma in her past. Sujata says: ‘She is ultimately authorized to fully advance in the legal profession with her father, Jamshedji Mistry. She has so much more confidence. This makes her willing to travel for the assignment she is being offered at The Satapur Moonstone, although this is of some concern. She knows that it could be a great way to secure much future work of royal women in princely kingdoms, but she must balance this with the interests of her client, the British government. Can she represent a client like this if she wants India to be independent? What does being professional and ethical mean? “

Sujata says she didn’t take the series with a finite number of books. “I would like to know how long I enjoy writing about Perveen Mistry. Many plot ideas keep popping up, so I’m sure I will keep going for years to come. “

The modest poha plays a leading role in the book. “I saw poha on many breakfast menus in Maharashtra, and it is also a favorite with the family. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like poha. It looks innocent and clear and that makes it all the more suspicious for Perveen. The breakfast she eats in the palace: bread, eggs, fruit is much like a meal for a nervous traveler who doesn’t want to get sick. “

Just like the earlier book, the clothes are exquisite, whether the divided skirt wears Perveen to go for a ride or the beautiful saris. “I collect art books and pamphlets about sari design and am happy to talk about the different fabrics and draping styles, although I must confess that I am all right when it comes to setting up a sari on myself. I especially like the moment when Perveen arrives at the Circuit House, bathes in candlelight because there is no electricity, and then dresses in a sari of blue watery silk sari that has been shot through with golden threads. It is subtle but suitable for dinner. Or she thinks so!

Her food partner has only taken the trouble to change into a new shirt. Has not everyone experienced a tailor-made mismatch and therefore felt fear or irritation?

.

