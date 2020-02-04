Advertisement

A five-story digital art exhibition based on Vincent Van Gogh’s trippy oil and pastel landscapes will be shown this spring in Toronto.

Immersive Van Gogh opens on May 1st in the former Toronto Star printing house in Yonge and Front and brings the legendary works of the Dutch post-impressionist to life with light, sound and movement. A press release states: “His pictures are presented the way the artist first saw the scenes on which they are based: active life and moving landscapes that were transformed into sharp but far-reaching brushstrokes.”

The show aims to “evoke the highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness of one of the greatest artists of all time through a comprehensive experience of art, light, sound, movement and imagination”.

The interactive display showed Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888) and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889).

Lighthouse Immersive, the company behind the Art of Banksy show that performed in Toronto two years ago, is behind the show. It was designed by creative director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi and contains music by composer Luca Longobardi. Previously, the duo worked in the Atelier des Lumières, an “immersive” Van Gogh art exhibition in Paris.

The site of the site-specific exhibition will be the vacant building next to 1 Yonge, which was closed in 1992 when the Toronto Star printing press moved to Vaughn.

Tickets for Immersive Van Gogh start at $ 39.99 and will be sold on February 7th at 10:00 am via vangoghexhibit.ca.

Van Gogh has recently become a popular subject for feature films. In addition to the Paris show, an impressive Van Gogh show was held in Brussels, and another is currently on view in Montreal until March.

In 2018, the film At Eternity’s Gate with Willem Dafoe dramatized the last years of the painter and a year earlier, the animated biography Loving Vincent was published.

Watch a teaser for the Toronto show below.

