Becomes noble

A Harry Potter-inspired feast comes into the tunnels hidden under Waterloo

Have you always wanted to be able to take Hogwarts style courses led by crazy teachers and learn some magic? Good orchid-like! Now you can.

Hexborn’s School of Sorcery invites you to enter the winding tunnels under Waterloo Station, choose a house and sign up for courses with Jinxes, Hexes & Spells. Magical flora and fauna; Potions & Elixirs and Prophecy.

The vaults: a magical place to hold a party

As you uncover the secrets of your new school and impress professors with your knowledge of mythical beasts, the Popco food table is piled high. Sparkling cauldrons are also promised, of which Popco has a track record.

The event itself is the work of Fat Rascal Theater, known for its incredible comedy musicals, including one titled Vulvarine.

An earlier festival in Vaults

While Hexborn’s is apparently borrowed generously from JK Rowling’s back catalog, it’s not an official Potter setup. So don’t expect to share your cauldron with Daniel Radcliffe.

Hexborn’s School of Magic, The Vaults, Waterloo, September 15, 2020 – January 10, 2021, tickets from £ 50

