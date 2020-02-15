America’s fertility rate has hit an all-time low. The average age of first-time motherhood is increasing and it is more common today for women to have children in their thirties than in their twenties. This means that it is more difficult than ever for young mothers to find “mother friends”. This also means that maintaining relationships with childless friends is an increasingly important part of parenting survival.

I’ve learned that this can be difficult – but not impossible. I had two children before one of my friends had one, and found that the sudden differences in our circumstances presented some unexpected challenges. Here are some tips on how to survive parenting when your friends have no children.

Don’t expect your friends to think like parents

If there’s one thing I’ve learned since I was born, it’s that parents look very different from the outside than the inside. Things like breastfeeding, napping, and tantrums in toddlers are a lot more complicated when you take care of the hungry, tired child. The opposite is also true: things that seem obvious from the trenches of parenthood are not necessarily clear to everyone else. In other words, it is very difficult to think like a parent unless you are actually one. Expecting childless friends to do this is not only unfair – it is a short path to bitterness and resentment.

Explain your needs excessively

Instead of leaving it up to my friends to find out what life is like from a parent’s perspective, I found it beneficial to be wrong about over-explanation. For example, the last-minute, late-night plans that ruled my social life before I had children don’t work often when you have a toddler – but that didn’t stop my friends texting me at 4:00 p.m. to write. to see if my husband and I wanted to meet her for dinner at 8:00. At first I usually said politely, “Not tonight.” But only when I repeatedly found that our daughter’s bedtime was at 8:00 p.m. and that it is not easy to find a babysitter at the last minute, that our friends have found that we need an evening at least a few days in advance.

Be flexible wherever you can

Parenting can be extremely stressful. If you don’t feel like you have chill bandwidth, don’t force it. However, finding manageable compromises can make a big contribution to ensuring that you do not lose contact with your friends. Can you delay bedtime by an hour to see fireworks on July 4th? Can your toddler have lunch in the stroller so you can shop with friends for Christmas? When a close friend once hosted a 30th birthday party for her husband that started at 9:00 p.m., my husband and I took our daughter’s pack-n-play to her house and she slept in the guest room for a few hours. Waking her up to go home was far from ideal, but it was worth it because we had to be there for an important milestone in a friend’s life.

Ask for accommodation

No matter how flexible you are, it helps if your friends are willing to compromise. Would you be ready to watch an evening football game in your house – and not a crowded sports bar – so you don’t have to go before half-time to get the kids to bed? If you absolutely wanted to visit a particular new restaurant or brewery, would you be ready to go earlier in the day? We found that our friends were often willing to respond to such requests, which made socializing less stressful for us as new parents.

Find the most positive explanation for confusing behavior

The reality is that even when you explain your needs and ask for compromises, you and your childless friends are not always on the same page. Why did she choose a restaurant without high chairs? Why didn’t they at least invite me to happy hour when I probably couldn’t have gone? Why don’t you allow me to take my kids to their wedding? In such circumstances, I have learned that it is best to give your friends the benefit of the doubt. Maybe you have more to do in your life than you think, and it went through your head. Maybe they didn’t want to rub my face that they would all go out without me. The venue may have a strict limit on the number of guests it can accommodate. Trying to understand frustrating behavior instead of criticizing it can prevent resentment from festering.