It is particularly difficult to summarize Indian food: there are not only countless regional variations, but also a style that ranges from tousled curry houses to Michelin-starred restaurants. While we value good value for money, some places on the other hand are so good that it’s worth saving for. As always, please let us know in the comments below what you think of our selected restaurants (and where we missed that).

Babur, Brockley / Forest Hill

Long before the Brockley Market prevailed, this 35-year-old Indian was the gourmet face of the neighborhood. Creative dishes such as clove-smoked lamb chops and tamarind-glazed quail are trademarks, while the careful procurement and delicate preparation of high-quality meat, fish and game are what make them special. Great flavors come together rather than overwhelm each other, and wine and beer pairings are recommended for each dish to make sure drinks do the same. A contemporary, light and airy ambience with modern art is also a trend for curry houses.

Babur, 119 Brockley Rise, SE23 1JP

Benares, Mayfair

Photo: Benares

Atul Kochhar was the first Indian chef in the world to receive a Michelin star, which he received while working at the Tamarind restaurant (see below). When he left, he opened this similarly soaring restaurant down the street and received the same award here in 2007. Kochhar may have left to do other things (including the fine Kanishka restaurant, which is also mentioned below), but Benares continues to make contemporary classics such as smoked Kashmiri lamb chops and tandoori salmon with mussel molee. However, be prepared for large prices and smaller portions.

Benares, Berkeley Square 12a, W1J 6BS

Awesome, Southall

Photo: Awesome

There is no modesty in the name and little delicacy in the dazzling dining area, but maybe it doesn’t have to be. Brilliant is one of the best Indian restaurants in one of London’s largest Indian communities and has been doing good business for over 40 years. Excellent Punjabi cuisine is the reason for this. Elaborate spices, professional grilling and good ingredients play a role. The owners’ Kenyan roots add a touch of special interest to the menu (cassava appears a few times), but it’s not a game changer. Simply put, it’s just great what it does.

Brilliant, 72-76 Western Road, UB2 5DZ

The Cinnamon Club, Westminster

Photo: The Cinnamon Club

Vivek Singh’s Cinnamon Club is housed in a listed old Victorian library. Eating is not a problem either; High-quality ingredients, elaborate spices and precise cooking lead to elegantly presented dishes that are characterized by layered taste development and pleasantly contrasting textures. A marinated pheasant breast in pickled spices with nutmeg and spinach sauce is exemplary of the fusion approach of the kitchen to Indian food and really works. If the high prices put you off, the city’s cinnamon kitchen and Covent Garden’s cinnamon bazaar are more accessible.

The Cinnamon Club, 30-32 Great Smith Street, SW1P 3BU

Dhaba @ 49, Maida Vale



Photo: Dhaba @ 49

According to the London writer Ruth Hargreaves, this modern dining room is a relative newcomer to London’s best curry list and serves North Indian food in a classy setting. But while the crushed velvet and mood lights don’t miss, they’re not the main reason to visit. The dishes are inspired by the street cafes of the region – great in taste and modest in price. Cheese, spinach, potatoes, chickpeas, tomatoes, okra pods, lentils and mushrooms are the focus of a rich vegetarian curry list. Bhajis and Pakoras.

Dhaba @ 49, 49 Chippenham Road, W9 2AH

Dishoom, different locations

Photo: Dishoom

Following the success of the original Bombay café-style restaurant in Covent Garden, the trendy Dishoom has spread with reliable queues at every outpost of a meal in the capital (they don’t take reservations, but the queues are managed with military precision like you can relax with a chai or a spiced cocktail while you wait. What’s holding people back? Deeply flavored Bhelpuri, Birianis, Keema and Black Dahl are worth trying out, while the lively (and usually lively) atmosphere is reason enough keep coming back. A cheesy naan couldn’t be more soothing (or alcohol absorbing), while a bacon naan the next morning is the ultimate hangover buster.

Dishoom has London restaurants in Covent Garden, King’s Cross, Shoreditch, Kensington and Carnaby.

Dosa N Chutny, Tooting

Photo: Dosa n Chutny

Don’t be put off by the garish facade, the neon lights, and an annoying TV screen. The lack of interior fittings in this South Indian and Sri Lankan restaurant makes up for it in cooking. The namesake components are special highlights (the crispy, slightly chewy Dosa is certainly one of the best London and you have over a dozen to choose from), while vegetarian curries – such as the rich and fragrant Paneer Kurma with saffron sauce – are a specialty. The pleasantly sour and spicy chettinadu fish curry is worth a try, while the still warm freshness of the popadoms and naan breads are the icing on the cake.

Dosa N Chutny, 68 Tooting High Street, SW17 0RN

Ganapati, Peckham

The Ganapati is inspired by the street food of South India and is characterized by aromatic dishes that match the colorful, bohemian environment of this unique restaurant off the beaten path. Lively fish curries with coconut milk and filled dosas are the strengths, while even the necessary papadams are livened up with homemade chutneys and cucumbers. Lime, coriander, ginger, tamarind and garlic play the main role instead of too many dried spices in dishes that can be eaten at large communal tables: think that the English country kitchen goes to India. There is a good selection of cocktails and beers and a few Indian wines also make up the drinks menu.

Ganapati, 38 Holly Grove, SE15 5DF

Gymkhana, Mayfair

Photo: Gymkhana

Gymkhana is a humorous but serious operation. Indian punches and refinedly spiced cocktails are served at the bar, right up to a decadent vanilla pudding made from orange and cardamom caramel. Dishes like a Muntjac Deer Biryani and a spicy, rounded Vindaloo with slowly cooked pork cheeks are good examples of classic curry home cooking that set new standards. If you add the excellent and friendly service, it’s no wonder the hotel was awarded a Michelin star in 2014. Given the quality and location, the prices are less tempting than you might think. It will reopen in February 2020 after a major renovation.

Gymkhana, 42 Albemarle Street, W1S 4JH

Indian YMCA, Warren Street

Photo: Indian YMCA

There is no reason to pretend that you are eating well in the Indian YMCA. it’s just not true. But London writer Ruth Hargreaves believes this great (no, unbeatable) canteen attached to the YMCA Indian Student Hostel has a place on one of the best curry lists in London. Even cooked curries, biryanis, dals and all sorts of little things are cooked on your plate with a small ceremony and then brought back to Formica tables for devouring them under strips of light. No fusion cuisine or gastronomic surprises – just simple, rich food with a lot of taste. Oh, and fish curries for £ 3.50. Who’s complaining?

Indian YMCA, 41 Fitzroy Square, W1T 6AQ

Kanishka, Mayfair

Photo: Kanishka

Kanishka is the newest restaurant recommended by Ruth Hargreaves from London. It is offered by top Indian chef Atul Kochhar and is the epitome of Indian gourmet cuisine. Exquisite plates with baked lamb biryani and goat curry to melt in the mouth offer traditional flavors with a skill that ensures that every single ingredient sings. Don’t forget a side dish of freshly made naans to remove the remaining juices. Those of you who are hungry for Kochhar’s classic cuisine will be delighted with sea specialties such as his famous chicken tikka cake. For special occasions, the tasting menu (vegetarian and vegan dishes also available) offers one dish after another, gently spiced delight.

Kanishka, 17-19 Maddox Street, W1S 2QH

Lahore Kebab House, Whitechapel

Photo: Lahore Kebab House

It was a nephew of Mohammad Tayyab (who founded the Tayyabs restaurant in Whitechapel) who took us around the corner from this like-minded outpost more than 40 years ago. As in Tayyabs, the grilled lamb chops are legendary and an absolute must: charred on the outside, lightly seasoned and tender pink on the inside. Stick with lamb in the form of juicy minced skewers or a dark, spicy dry curry. But you can’t go wrong with the chicken, fish or vegetable options. You may have to ignore the big screens if cricket or Bollywood hits are not your thing.

Lahore Kebab House Whitechapel, 2-10 Umberston Street, E1 1PY

Needoo Grill, Whitechapel

Photo: Needoo Grill

This BYO Punjabi spot just around the corner from Tayyabs (see below) was opened in 2009 by a former manager. While it doesn’t come close to Tayyabs’ reputation or fame, the food on offer is not far away. The lamb chops in particular are beautifully juicy and temptingly seasoned, and anything that is grilled or meaty is a good choice. The haleem here is also exemplary and the naans are fluffy and light. This is a particularly good place to know about if you forgot to book in advance and just can’t edit the Tayyabs queue.

Needoo Grill, 85-87 New Road, E1 1HH

Raunka Punjab Diyan, Southall

Photo: Raunka Punjab Diyan

Happiness, happy Southall. They are not satisfied with already having one of the best places for Indian food in London (see Brilliant above), but also have a second one. As the name suggests, Raunka Punjab Diyan serves first-class Punjabi dishes such as fabulously rich Dal Makhani (lentils steamed with spices, butter and cream) and pieces of Amritsari fish that are so tender that they crumble as soon as they hit your mouth. Pride for their region extends to the decor, and you’ll dine surrounded by hand-painted murals from rural Punjab.

Raunka Punjab Diyan, 466 Lady Margaret Road, UB1 2NW

Roti Chai, Marylebone

Photo: Roti Chai

This two-tier modern Indian restaurant offers snacks and small dishes in the “street kitchen” upstairs and is particularly vegetarian. Spiced and steamed chickpea cakes, tikka potato burgers and oh-so-crispy bhel puris with their spicy tamarind kick cry out to be shared with friends. But if you are looking for something special, the dining room on the ground floor offers specialties from different regions, all of which are elaborately seasoned, carefully prepared and beautifully presented. Try royal lamb cooked perfectly slowly and served with caraway spinach, or treat yourself to a creamy paneer and fenugreek dish that will make all of your dreams come true.

Roti Chai, 3 Portman Mews South, W1H 6HS

Sakonis, Wembley

Photo: Sakonis

A rich all-you-can-eat buffet is the basis of this vegetarian restaurant in southern India and Gujarati, where loud Indian music sets an entertaining tone. And at £ 16.50 for unlimited food and soft drinks one evening, it’s easy to see why it’s popular. A full à la carte menu with excellent Dahi Vada dumplings and flavored dhal and various curries is also available. The Indochinese dishes on the menu may be a bit surprising, but if you look around you will find that half of the other guests are happily on plates with chili paneer. You will not regret following your example.

Sakonis, 127-129 Ealing Road, HA0 4BP. Other locations in Hatch End and Hounslow.

Tamarind, Mayfair

Photo: tamarind

This restaurant will always have a place in history: when it opened in 1995, it was the first Indian restaurant to serve fine dining, and it later became the first Indian restaurant in the world to be awarded a Michelin star , The surroundings are a bit stuffy and the prices are high, but the carefully seasoned food is infinitely decadent, elegant and complicated.

Tamarind, 20 Queen Street, W1J 5PR

Tayyabs, Whitechapel

Photo: Tayyabs

It had to be recorded. This Punjabi side street restaurant has delighted locals since 1972, and many Tayyabs employees, relatives, and acquaintances have also enjoyed culinary success elsewhere in the capital. If you really want to find out what makes this place such an icon in London’s Indian food scene, it’s criminal not to try the sizzling, super tender lamb chops. Bhajis, dahls, tikka, and meaty curries aren’t all that pale in comparison, and you should get involved with a few naans that are as big as your face to be scorching hot and slightly charred that tandoor. Tayyabs is big, busy and, despite its success, as cheap as French fries.

Tayyabs, 83-89 Fieldgate Street, E11JU

Trishna, Marylebone

Photo: Trishna

Trishna, Gymkhana’s older sister restaurant (see above) may not be as cool as the others on this list, but it focuses on elegance and quality. Bright wooden panels are reminiscent of beach huts, while the menu includes fish and seafood, as well as meat, game and vegetable dishes. The experience is easier and fresher than most Indians, although a sumptuous buttered dorset crab is an indispensable, distinctive dish that is far from delicious. Optional wine pairings for each menu item are a nice touch.

Trishna, 15-17 Blandford Street, W1U 3DG

Vijay India Restaurant, Kilburn

Photo: Vijay India Restaurant

Even if you’re not near Kilburn, Vijay remains one of the best restaurants in London for South Indian food. After all, an additional 10 minutes on the overground is a damn easy matter as a return trip to Kerala. After grinding your curries for over 50 years, you can be sure that your Keralan octopuses are a master class of flavorful, lip-seeded, spicy tamarind sauces that are balanced by the deep warmth of the spices. Londoner Lydia Manch chooses Chicken Chettinand with her “hot sauce made from cumin, black pepper and yoghurt”. The somewhat retro decor gives it additional charm.

Vijay India Restaurant, 49 Willesden Lane, NW6 7RF

Zumbura, Clapham

Photo: Zumbura

We discussed Zumbura when it opened in 2013 and served small plates of modernized North Indian food and some very decent cocktails. We liked it a lot back then, but we’ve been back since then and think it’s gotten better. The carefully selected dishes are all inspired by recipes from the Indian mother of the owner. However, they do not feel challenging and authentic, but are fresh and lively, full of herbs and spices instead of chilli and are presented in selectable portions on pretty plates. This is Indian cuisine at its best in London.

Zumbura, 36a old town, SW4 0LB

Photo: Amaya

Other of the best Indian restaurants in London:

Amaya, Belgravia

Chutney Mary, Chelsea

Gandhis, Kennington

Spicy goods, Vauxhall

Mirch Masala, tooting

Moti Mahal, South Kensington

Namaaste Kitchen, Camden

Rasa N16, Stoke Newington

Potli, hammersmith

Quilon, Westminster

Shayona, Neasden

Veeraswamy, Mayfair

