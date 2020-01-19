A guest's damning letter to the owners of Liverpool's Adelphi Hotel goes viral

advertisement

It is a problem that affects travelers around the world.

You stay in a hotel and get disappointed for a variety of reasons – it could be the noise, an uncomfortable bed, an unclean room, or poor service.

But the echo reports that Liz Thompson, 62, took unusual measures after describing a particularly uncomfortable stay at the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool when she and her sister spent the night in a room “full of grubby, mismatched furniture and half a wardrobe “.

She had checked in with her sister Maureen for two days to celebrate her late mother’s 100th birthday – on January 11, 1920.

But the hotel didn’t live up to their expectations at all.

An overview of the Adelphi in 2018

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

The paint was peeling off and there was tape in the bathroom around a grille that “appeared to be stuck to every door in the hotel”.

Liz said her twin beds were “unmade and the bathroom remained uncleaned – not that we made a mess” during her two-day stay.

The journalist, who studied music at Liverpool University in the 1970s, urged hotel owners to take measures to revive the Liverpool landmark before “it’s too late”.

Here is the full text of Liz’s letter:

Dear Sirs,

My sister and I have just returned from a weekend in Liverpool to celebrate the birth of our mother in the city on January 11, 1920.

In grief and anger I complain about what was once one of the most famous hotels in the world, a home for celebrities and world leaders and a glamorous place for a tea dance, a drink in the American bar or dinner in one of the renowned restaurants.

The Adelphi served as the backdrop for the shooting of Peaky Blinders in 2018

(Image: James Maloney / Liverpool Echo)

It’s hard to buy a cup of tea these days, much less dance, and the drinks on offer are mostly cheap beers to attract those whose idea for a good evening is to break down.

As for the restaurant, the menu showed the New Year’s special.

I knew the hotel’s dubious reputation before we booked, but its historical response was important under the circumstances.

My mother, who grew up at the University Victoria Building near Brownlow Hill, spoke of it in awe and when she and my father studied in the city in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

It kept a faded size and you could get a good dinner.

A Beatles Convention in Adelphi in August 2016

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

You could swim in the magnificent marble pool of the Adelphi – but I can see that the spa was closed two years ago.

We were given a twin room when we made our booking, but we were given a double room, a suite, which may have been the result of accepting the offered upgrade of £ 12.

They finally found us a twin full of grubby, mismatched furniture and half a cloakroom.

The sheets were clean but sparse, but the peeling paint and a bathroom floor with tape around a grille are not good.

The hardboard didn’t stick to every door in the hotel, too.

Our beds were unmade and the bathroom uncleaned – not that we messed up.

The employees are few and far between. Checking in and out as well as locating a luggage carrier is a lengthy process and it is clear that the employees have a lot of complaints.

The Adelphi in its heyday in 1934

(Image: Mirrorpix)

Visit Liverpool is still talking about the hotel’s fantastic Edwardian interior and exterior features, including a unique marble foyer and paneled suites, as well as four bars and two restaurants that offer a varied selection of dishes.

On the ground floor you will find the Spindles Health & Fitness Leisure facilities, which include an indoor pool, sauna, steam room, gym and squash court. It is a “3 Visit England Stars Hotel”.

Has anyone visited recently to check it out?

Britannia Hotels’ website reports on the “reputation of Adelphi as one of the most famous hotels in Liverpool”.

Since Britannia Hotels bought the building in 1982, it has been renovated to save the top two floors, which had practically decayed after the previous owners closed it.

The hotel offers a seamless mix of old and new. The lower floors and public areas convey a modern ambience of the 21st century.

The scene before the Adelphin at the beginning of the 20th century

(Image: Liverpool ECHO)

However, the great architecture and swimming pool have retained the traditional charm with which the hotel was built.

There is no doubt that Adelphi’s journey was a remarkable one, filled with fascinating history and stories over the years. Still, it doesn’t stop there, as we here at Britannia hope we can build our own chapter in the history of Adelphi and maintain our reputation as Liverpool’s flagship. ‘

There are laws that regulate such misrepresentations!

The porch is a shame, the lobby is run down and dirty in places (the red-colored sofa looks disgusting) and littered with grubby furniture, metal tables, and plastic chairs.

No fresh flower in sight.

The American Bar serves as luggage storage. Messages advertise cheap hen parties.

Lifts and hallways are littered with garbage and it smells musty. Everywhere the paintwork is dirty and peeling and was obviously not applied with the necessary care.

I’m not writing as a snotty southerner looking for holes in a northern city, but as someone who really loves Liverpool and everything it has to offer.

I visit often, usually I stay with my family and I always defend it.

I think it is my second home, even though I grew up in London, where my parents spent their whole married life.

Both (had their ashes scattered) on the Mersey my father sailed as the Atlantic Convoyman.

Schnorbitz the St Bernard and Schnooky the miniature Yorkshire terrier had their own room in the Adelphi Hotel

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

So this letter is a call. The Mayor and Liverpool City Council visit and take a close look at Adelphi.

It is an iconic building, a listed symbol of a city that was once the second city of the empire, a city that has given Britain and the world a lot and attracts tourists from all over the world.

Yes, it’s an expensive hotel, but with the right investment and in the right hands, it could be a grand hotel again, the place to stay in a city that doesn’t have an outstanding hotel and often doesn’t. I don’t have enough rooms ,

The downward spiral of cheap rooms, cheap beer – and frankly too many cheap guests – was to be arrested and the Adelphi brought back to fame.

The Adelphi is a beautiful old building that should be revered and is once again considered a proud symbol of a proud city. Please do it before it’s too late.

Sincerely,

Liz Thomson. ‘

Britannia was contacted for a comment on the letter.

A spokeswoman said to the director general that she had spoken to a manager who told her that no one was available over the weekend to discuss the matter, despite being given a detailed overview of the investigation.

