A goddaughter is a tribute to her godfather with Down syndrome

Jean-Eudes Lorne died on Friday January 2, 2020, at the age of 64. He was a medium-sized child between his 10 brothers and sisters, and lived his role as godfather for his cousin Violaine in a special way. She paid him a wonderful tribute on the day of his funeral, on Tuesday, January 7.

Violaine des Courières, 31 years old, is a journalist who is married and has two children. She had the special experience of having an uncle with Down syndrome. ‘Uncle Jean-Eudes’, as she lovingly calls him, showed her at a young age how she could accept life at a different pace.

Jean-Eudes’s sister, Guillemette, also bears witness to this lesson full of grace. She took her brother under her roof for 15 years, after the death of their parents. “I took care of Jean-Eudes, but he gave me a reason to live. He helped me transform myself internally, simplify myself, be more human, “she says.

DR Jean-Eudes Lorne

A nice family bond was forged around this brother and uncle (he has more than 30 cousins!) Who was slower and more fragile than the others, but whose kindness and dedication made him the center of the family. It was he who mowed the grass, did little odd jobs around the house, and prepared loving care for his brothers and sisters. “In reality,” says Violaine, “The simple fact of paying attention to Uncle Jean-Eudes has united us.”

Here is the tribute she paid to him:

“My godfather, Uncle Jean-Eudes, passed away last Friday. His funeral was yesterday … He was a carrier of Down’s syndrome. It is not common to have such a godfather.

To communicate with him was to accept that he returned to a world that was less efficient and slower. It was hard for him to express himself. He stuttered. To listen to him, you had to be patient. When I was a kid, he often asked me for ‘a drawing’. I’d do it soon. But then he asked me to add details: “a rainbow”, then “flowers, clouds, rain …” I would run around. I wanted to play. But I had to wait.

At Christmas, when he gave me a gift – prepared by his big sister – he held the package in his arms; he didn’t want to give it to me. My aunt had to convince him to give it to me. Again, it was quite a ceremony that required patience.

With him I learned at a very young age that vulnerability and vulnerability are part of life. I also learned that they can then be turned into graces.

Long ago Uncle Jean-Eudes wrote in large letters on a piece of paper, found years later in a crucifix: “They are beautiful. I am not. They are intelligent. I’m not smart. But in heaven it will be different. “

On earth you were one of the smallest of us. You are now one of the greatest in heaven. The imprint that you leave on the earth is your smile in the form of the sun.

Thank you for everything you taught me.

Your goddaughter,

Violaine ”

