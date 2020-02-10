A general practitioner sent an SMS to their patients asking them not to go to the surgery if they fear they may have been infected with the coronavirus.

The West Timperley Medical Center in Trafford has taken the additional step of contacting patients directly to provide NHS advice on the disease.

The text prompts patients who have recently visited China or several other named Asian countries and have symptoms of the virus not to make an appointment.

Instead, they are advised to contact the NHS hotline 111.

When the Manchester Evening News contacted the center, no one was available for comments.

Medical workers treat patients in the isolated intensive care unit of a Wuhan hospital

(Image: AP)

However, it was noted that the operation did not include patients who were concerned about having the coronavirus.

The bosses decided to take the additional step of contacting patients directly as a precautionary measure to ensure that national recommendations on the virus are shared.

On Monday afternoon, the BBC reported that a GP practice in Brighton had been temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The government has classified the corona virus as a “serious and imminent public health threat”.

Earlier it was confirmed today that the total number of coronavirus cases in the UK is now eight, after a further four confirmed cases.

Five British citizens also tested positive in France.

Chief Physician for England, Professor Chris Whitty, said the four were all contacts from a businessman who was diagnosed in Brighton last week and who had contracted the virus at a conference in Singapore.

On the way back to the UK, he visited a chalet in a French ski region where five other Britons had contracted the virus.

Prof. Whitty said: “Four more patients in England have tested positive for novel coronavirus, increasing the total number of cases in the UK to eight.

“The new cases are all known contacts from a previously confirmed British case and the virus was transmitted in France.

“The experts at Public Health England continue to work hard to track patient contacts out of the British cases.

“They successfully identified these people and ensured adequate support.

A total of 1,114 people were tested for coronavirus in the UK.

Worldwide, the number of cases is now over 40,000 and the death toll is 910.