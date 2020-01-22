A game plan with which you can make optimal use of the unqualified stock options issued by the employer

advertisement

The employer’s stock options remain a potentially valuable asset for the recipient’s employees, especially if they work for start-ups or fast-growing companies. For example, many Silicon Valley millionaires became rich (or at least semi-rich) from exercising their employer stock options.

However, people who exercise the company’s stock options are subject to complicated tax regulations. And if the market goes south, you can pay income taxes on paper profits that have disappeared.

This column summarizes what you need to know about the federal income and employment tax rules for non-qualified stock options (NQSOs) issued by the employer.

Tax planning goals for employer’s stock options

You will ultimately sell stocks that you acquire by exercising an employer stock option, hopefully for a healthy profit. Your tax planning goals are:

1. Have most or all of your profits taxed at lower long-term capital gains rates.

2. Postpone paying tax as long as possible.

Most important point: don’t let these tax planning goals override the more basic financial planning goal of making as much money as possible from the business without taking excessive risk.

Two types of employer stock options

Employer stock options come in two basic forms.

First taste: Incentive Stock Options (ISOs)

ISOs are sometimes referred to as qualified options or legal options. You are entitled to preferential tax treatment from the federal government. However, they are also subject to tax restrictions that make them unattractive for large wigs in companies and for unfavorable treatment under the dreaded alternative minimum tax system (AMT). The main limitation is that an ISO cannot offer you an exercise price that is lower than the stock price at the time the option was granted. I will cover the ISOs in a later column.

Second variant: non-qualified stock options (NQSOs)

NQSOs are not subject to tax restrictions, but also do not grant any special tax advantages. This means that you can achieve good tax results with advance planning. Stock options issued by the employer that are not ISOs are NQSOs by default.

Tax results from the purchase and sale of NQSO shares

If you exercise an NQSO, the offer element (difference between market value and exercise price at the time of exercise) is treated like a bonus payment as ordinary remuneration income. This offer is shown on Form W-2, which you receive from your employer for the exercise year, as additional taxable income. So the IRS knows what happened.

Your tax base in NQSO shares corresponds to the market price on the exercise date. A later increase in value is a capital gain that is taxed when the shares are sold. If the market price falls on the exercise day, you have a capital loss.

example 1

On March 1, 2018, you were granted an NQSO to purchase 2,000 company shares at $ 25. On December 15, 2018, you exercised the option when the stock was trading at $ 34. On May 15, 2020, the shares will trade at $ 52 and you will receive your chips. You paid the 2018 federal income tax for the $ 18,000 special offer (2,000 shares x $ 9 special offer) at your normal rate. Suppose you paid $ 4,320 (24% x $ 18,000).

Your tax base per share for the option share is $ 34, and your holding period began on December 16, 2018.

Selling for $ 52 per share on May 15, 2020 will result in a taxable profit of $ 36,000 (2,000 shares x $ 18 difference between the $ 52 retail price and the $ 34 base). Assume that the profit is taxed at the standard tax rate of 15%, resulting in a tax hit of $ 5,400 (15% x $ 36,000).

The bottom line is that you get an after-tax profit of $ 44,280. Not bad. Proof: Sales proceeds of $ 104,000 (2,000 shares x $ 52) less the exercise price of $ 50,000 (2,000 shares x $ 25) less $ 5,400 capital gains tax on the sale of the option shares less $ 4,320 tax on exercise.

Most important point: For the sake of simplicity, this example assumes that you do not owe the dreaded net capital gains tax (NIIT) of 3.8% on your share sale gain. We also assume that the currently favorable capital gains tax rates will continue to apply when you sell your option shares. Fingers crossed. Finally, we ignore all government income tax hits. The tax hit for social security and Medicare is explained at the end of this column.

Conventional Wisdom NQSO Strategy: Early Training

The after-tax results in Example 1 are pretty good. However, if you had exercised earlier in 2018 than the stock was worth less than $ 34, you might have been able to lower your tax burden for that year and increase the amount taxable later on at the lower long-term capital gains rates. In fact, this is the traditional strategy for NQSOs: train early to minimize the current tax rate and maximize the amount that will hopefully be treated as a lower taxed long-term capital gain when you finally sell the option shares.

Double Dip Strategy: Version 1

Here is a strategy that should be considered for NQSOs: Instead of spending the money to exercise the option, use the same amount to buy company shares on the market. Hold these stocks until you have made a substantial profit that is eligible for cheap long-term capital gains tax rates.

Then you sell the shares and pay the resulting tax hit (usually at a federal rate of 15%, ignoring the NIIT of 3.8%). Use the after-tax proceeds to exercise your NQSO.

Then you can sell the option shares immediately if you wish. As a result, the entire profit from the sale of the shares is taxed at normal tax rates. But you can still do well because you have two wins instead of one: a double drop in earnings. Consider the following example.

Example 2

The same basic facts as in Example 1, except that on December 15, 2018, you bought 1,470 shares of the company for $ 34 with the same $ 50,000 that you would otherwise have spent exercising your NQSO.

They sold the 1,470 shares at a price of $ 52 on May 15, 2020 and made a profit after tax of $ 22,470. Proof: Sales proceeds of $ 76,440 ($ 1,470 x 52) minus $ 50,000 strike price ($ 1,470 x 34) minus $ 3,970 withholding tax (15% x $ 26,440).

Next, on May 15, 2020, you will spend $ 50,000 to exercise your NQSO on the 2,000 shares and immediately sell those shares for $ 104,000 ($ 2,000 x $ 52). You owe tax on the profit of $ 54,000 ($ 104,000 sales – $ 50,000 cost) at your regular marginal tax rate of 24%. So you owe the Feds $ 12,960 (24% x $ 54,000). You make an after-tax profit of $ 41,040 ($ 54,000 – $ 12,960).

Their combined after-tax profit from the two sales is a cool $ 63,510 ($ 22,470 + $ 41,040). This is better than the $ 44,280 after-tax profit you would have had if you had spent the same $ 50,000 in NQSO in 2019 and then sold $ 52 per share in 2020 as in Example 1.

Crucial: Both in Example 1 and Example 2, you have the same amount of risk of $ 50,000. However, the strategy shown in Example 2 has a double profit potential.

Double Dip Strategy: Version 2

While the previous double-dip strategy can be profitable in good times, a less risky double-dip strategy is to hold the option and spend the same amount on other attractive equity investments. They have a more diversified portfolio and avoid the risk that the company’s stock will underperform compared to other stocks. Finally, you can sell the other shares and use the resulting after-tax proceeds to exercise your cash stock option before it expires. You can then turn around and sell the company shares immediately if you wish.

Risk free strategy

The risk-free strategy for corporate stock options is to keep them simple until earlier: (1) the date on which you plan to sell the underlying shares for profit, or (2) the date on which the options expire. If the latter date applies and the options are in the money on the expiration date, you can exercise them and sell them immediately. If the options are under water, you can simply allow the options to expire without damage.

The elephant in the room

If you pursue either the double-dip strategy or the risk-free strategy, your entire NQSO profit will be taxed at the normal income rates applicable for the exercise year. If ordinary income tax rates rise in the next few years (a clear possibility), your tax burden for the exercise year will be all the higher.

However, if you follow the conventional wisdom strategy and train early when the tax rates are still low, your tax burden will be lower in the exercise year. However, you lose the risk-free chance and the chance of a double drop in profit.

Conclusion: place your bets and act accordingly.

Income tax was charged through the exercise of NQSOs

If you exercise an NQSO, the offer element (difference between the exercise price and the market price on the exercise day) is treated as ordinary remuneration income. Income is therefore subject to federal income tax, social security tax and Medicare tax. Social security and Medicare taxes are added to income taxes.

The last word

Unqualified stock options (NQSOs) issued by the employer can be a valuable asset, and you may benefit from lower long-term capital gains tax rates on part (possibly a large part) of your profit. And with double-dip strategies, you can potentially increase your after-tax profit. But beware of the risk of higher tax rates in the coming years. If you have a potentially lucrative NQSO in hand or are coming soon, I suggest that you sit down with your accountant for a planning session. Money well spent.

