At 16. (East) On March 18, the NFL will start a new year. It also marks the day when free agents of the league will be allowed to officially sign with new teams.

With Detroit lions owner Martha Ford give GM Bob quinn and head coach Matt Patricia an ultimatum to compete for the playoffs in 2020, you can bet that the duo will do everything they can to save more time.

It all starts with a free agency.

As I study the 2020 free agent class, there is one player who continues to stand out and that’s Baltimore crows KG, Matt Judon.

In 2019, Lions defense was horrible when it came to putting pressure on the quarterback and it is crucial that they add that a player has proven that he can make the lives of opposing quarterbacks a living hell living.

Judon, in my opinion, is the best free pass LB available in free agency and it would be perfectly suited to the defense of Matt Patricia.

– Publicity –