Harry Rosehill

A free Harley Quinn scooter disco comes to London

In recent years, the roller disco in London has been making a comeback.

A huge ice rink opened in Tottenham last year, and roller derby is growing in popularity. Now London gets a pop-up roller disco … but with a twist.

It’s a fascinating experience that mimics Gotham’s vibrant comic world, as seen in the new film Birds of Prey. What does that have to do with roller disco? Excellent question. Harley Quinn, the most popular psychotic with pink and blue hair, sometimes bad, sometimes good, is a big fan of roller skates in the film (see the trailer below for evidence).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3HbbzHK5Mc (/ embed)

Even if you may not be interested in the film, there is still a chance to roller skate for free. What if Harley was a real person is definitely all they care about.

Harley Quinn’s Roller Disco at The Steel Yard, Cannon Street, will be held from Tuesday January 28th to Thursday January 30th 2020. Tickets are free, but must be booked in advance.

