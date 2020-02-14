The Israeli public is beginning to view parliamentary elections as a chronic illness. You just live with it, despite the discomfort. No one is shaken by the arrival of another postcard with details of their polling station in the mailbox. surely no one is asked to take to the streets or the town square in protest. The possibility of a fourth choice, which is currently being discussed, leads to a generic shrug. Life as an emoji.

In focus groups, which are often convened at pollsters’ offices, 70 percent of respondents are skeptical that the election on March 2 will lead to a clear decision that can break the vicious circle. What is usually heard is anger at the method, the elected representatives, the system. However, there is still no change in voter tendencies.

All in all, we are in a repetition of the previous elections with the necessary adjustments: Benjamin Netanyahu and Naftali Bennett are doing mud fights on the hills of the West Bank (the latter this time as Secretary of Defense, forced to try the stew that he once used for his two predecessors Avigdor Lieberman and Moshe Ya’alon has served).

Ayman Odeh challenges Benny Gantz, who very late – according to Yair Lapid – distanced himself from the despicable idea of ​​transferring the triangle of Arab communities in the center of the country to Palestinian sovereignty, as suggested in the Trump plan. Odeh’s statement that the joint list he heads will “not support” a government of which Lieberman is a member was no accident. It leaves open the possibility of abstaining (or rather being absent from the plenary of the Knesset) if the Kahol-Lavan block manages to cobble together a “Jewish majority” (the insulting notion that would enable a minority government to be formed) , ,

Nevertheless, it is our best bet to treat all statements, terms and self-snafus as an election campaign. By 10 o’clock. The game starts again on March 2nd. The Common List can serve as a parable: despite all inherent reservations about passively supporting a government in which Lieberman serves, its ultimate and irrevocable need is to get Netanyahu out of office. Ultimately, that will determine his behavior. The choice between little Satan as minister in a Gantz government and big Satan as prime minister for another term is obvious.

Raft in a raging river

The main event of the week that did not need to be interpreted and speculated was the selection of the three judges who will hear cases 1000, 2000 and 4000, each of which the Prime Minister is a defendant. What has been deceived and wishful thinking by leftists and antibioticists for years has taken on concrete forms from event to event and is taking shape before our eyes as a material unit. There will be a trial. It starts whenever it starts. Netanyahu will sit in the dock next to his partners in the indictments and be asked to state whether he is guilty of the charges against him or not: bribery, fraud, breach of trust.

In a monologue called “Interview” on Pravda-like channel 20 this week, Netanyahu was asked what he thought of the High Court of Justice. “I respect the High Court,” he replied. “I don’t always agree, especially not in this case (to allow Heba Yazbak of the Balad Common List Party to vote), but I respect it.”

Netanyahu at a Likud campaign event in Lod, February 11, 2020. Ilan Assayag

After three years in which he never stopped brutally and brutally attacking the judicial system during the investigation – be it directly or through his emissaries at the residence on Balfour Street, Likud and in the media that was subject to his will – the man changes the tactics. It was okay to insult the employees, the guards and the knights of the kingdom, but not the top hangman.

Netanayhu felt at home in this one-hour performance on an unobserved channel that serves as the home for the empty vessels that are his mouthpieces. Not threatened, not challenged. Carried by this feeling, he threw important obstacles for caution, alertness and sharpness. We saw another Netanyahu. Not for the first time last year, but more recently, in public statements and in interviews, he often makes mistakes, lapses and loses his train of thought. That happened in the Channel 20 interview.

He mixed names (“Ahmad Tibi” was replaced by “Abu Mazen” more than once and “Gantz” became “Olmert”). His stream of consciousness, awkward, overwhelmed, was hurled from side to side like a raft swept in a raging river. The faces of his rivals were reversed in his imagination, Arabs were confused with Arabs, Jews with Jews. Not a pleasant sight.

If Benny Gantz had even happened a little bit of it, Likud’s saliva dogs would have portrayed him as insane, a danger to the public. And because Kahol Lavan’s leader is stingy with interviews and avoids being left speechless, Likud publishes fake clips of the April election that present him as such and distributes them to his supporters. This is their style, this is their level, that’s what hysteria looks like.

Bring them all home

Last December, when Netanyahu was fighting for the Likud leadership, he raged from one meeting to the next. Five or six meetings a day. The energy he radiated was impressive in every way, not just for a person over 70. This week he returned to the streets and the halls. But the energy seems to be waning – just two meetings a night (maybe he thinks the general election is less important than eliminating Gideon Sa’ar as a competitor). In some meetings he paces up and down on stage, in others he speaks sitting. He suddenly looks like someone his age.

The practical use of these events, which are transferred to his Facebook account, is doubtful. All the cities he visits are painted in Likud colors: Beit She’an, Ma’aleh Adumim, Nahariya, Hadera, Carmiel, Lod, Bat Yam, Ma’alot. The audience is always the same – mostly party members, full of love, full of admiration. The most pious of the convinced.

It looks like a closed loop exercise. Theoretically, these troops are meant to encourage their neighbors to free themselves from their apathy and increase Likud’s fluctuating share of the vote. But it’s not these meetings that do the trick for the third time. Likud’s spurring is not reflected in the polls, widening the electoral base, or the return of 251,000 people who turned their backs on him last September. These are the real jobs. The situation makes the Likud MKs and cabinet ministers who accompany Netanyahu to the events wonder whether the prime minister is already in the middle of his next party leadership competition and is simply looking for shortcuts.

A fourth election next September will require a new area code in Likud. This time also for the Knesset. For this reason, many of the current Likud MKs appear at the meetings. Not only to practice the leader with gestures of love and endless appreciation. The main reason is to create useful visibility within the base.

The closer we get to March 2, the more likely it is that we will move closer to the fourth round rather than to government building. In the absence of a unity government led by Netanyahu (with zero probability) or a right-wing Haredi coalition without Lieberman (ditto most likely), another choice is his preferred alternative. At least in office it would take another six months, with all the benefits of Balfour Street. And, more importantly, a defendant with prime minister status when faced with an honorable court and confronting the prosecutor with possible negotiations for a plea deal. Basic for him.

Netanyahu will plant a tree in Mevo’ot Yericho, a settlement in the West Bank, on February 10, 2020. Ohad Zwigenberg

Netanyahu is looking for voices that will give him 61 seats – in abandoned alleys, crowded angles and poor databases that would not give him the coveted result in any normal arithmetic: among taxi drivers while trying to lift the tariff reform; Rabbi of the religious Zionist movement that he asked to leave Bennett in his favor; and of course the taste of the month – the Ethiopian community.

At rallies, he surrounds himself with these groups like a protective belt. In Haifa, he moved in a vulgar, haughty move – physically – his dubious acquisition, Gadi Yevarkan (a Kahol Lavan MK from the Ethiopian community who collapsed with Likud) and a forgotten former MK, Avraham Neguise, also from this community in the middle the stage. He raised his arms with them and shouted: “We are bringing the Ethiopians home! To the Likud! ”

Trying to enforce an illegal move (which was blocked by the attorney general) to bring the remaining Falash Mura to Israel, the likely illegal and certainly rotten establishment of a Justice Unit unity committee that police officers are investigating, transforming one Opportunists like Yevarkan become a star in his campaign and the cynical use of members of the Ethiopian community as extras in his shows – and all for half a Knesset mandate on a good day – sometimes looks like Netanyahu is an outside appointment Head of the Kesim community or religious leaders and not re-elected prime minister.

Heavenly upgrade

The personality cult – a term whose definition is currently being rewritten on the basis of Benjamin Netanyahu – reached a new high point at a rally in Lod last Tuesday. A young girl from the Ethiopian community was dragged onto the stage and asked, in the anxious roar of the mayor of the city, Yair Revivo, the Prime Minister a revised version of a verse from Ofra Haza’s song “Tefila” (“Prayer”).

The song that asks the Good Lord (“Eloha”) to protect and protect his children received childish new texts that correspond to the individual for whom God is only a substitute, Benjamin Netanyahu: “Who fought in Sayeret Matkal (Command unit) / Who lost a brother in battle / Who saved the economy / So that it gets better … ”

The comparison of Netanyahu with the ruler of North Korea has been exhausted several times. For example, in July 2019, when Likud MKs were asked to celebrate that he had broken David Ben-Gurion’s record as the longest-serving prime minister. The Kowtowing show, which hosted high-profile personalities for the boss, who sat leg over leg next to his wife and listened to the streams of flattery and the tide of praise without emotion, evoked Pyongyang, not to mention a little. The Roman Empire.

On this occasion, a Likud MK compared the leader to Moses (“Bibi, King of Israel” is small potatoes for him – they sang the same song for Arik Sharon). The elevation to the Lord was therefore only a matter of time. What can we say Ofra Haza is said to have “died of shame” (from AIDS). That was also the feeling of hearing the ridiculous praise. Fortunately, Netanyahu came out alive.

The cart and the pumpkin

A rumor that Nir Barkat would be appointed finance minister before the elections has been circulating in the Likud for a few weeks now, shaking the nerves of his colleagues in the party hierarchy. The source of the rumor apparently is not the office of the supposed manufacturer of the appointment. Towards the end of last week, the intensity of the rumor rose one level. Someone near Netanyahu called Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon: there will be no change until March, confidante A reassured confidant B.

Two days later, on Sunday of this week, Netanyahu called a meeting at his residence. Israel Katz, who is responsible for the headquarters of the campaign, was present. Miri Regev, who organizes the rallies; Yariv Levin, the Minister of Tourism, for whom the Prime Minister’s residence has become a second home; and the pollster Rafi Smith, who was hired by Likud and also works separately for Barkat.

The phrase “Nir and the polls” has become a joke in Likud. The MK, who was elected for the first time last April and has not had a single day’s work in a functioning house since then, believes almost religiously that his place is in the Finance Minister’s office at 1 Kaplan Street in Jerusalem. He was born in the treasury. At least until he arrives at his natural destination: the Prime Minister’s office.

Nir Barkat. Tomer Appelbaum

Like the old peddlers who went door to door with a box around his neck filled with various little things, he comes and goes out of the prime minister’s office, armed with self-commissioned surveys that show the desired upswing in election trends announce that he had instant appointment will stir up. Legions of undecided voters will flock to polling stations on election day and cast the correct ballot paper, with Barkat’s image in mind. He will save the Israeli economy on her behalf, he will turn Likud from a dying stock into a guaranteed stock exchange.

His efforts have been in vain. Nobody wanted to buy his goods. Netanyahu appointed three new ministers during this perpetual transition: Amir Ohana, David Amsalem and Tzipi Hotovely. He planned to appoint a fourth, David Bitan, but the latter handed him in after the High Court of Justice signaled him with his high beam a moment before he was disqualified.

Back to Balfour, Sunday this week. Netanyahu wondered aloud whether he should announce his intention to appoint the Barkat finance minister in his next government. He mentioned the flattering surveys. The ministers laughed. Regev, who doesn’t take a punch, asked Smith: Tell me how much did Nir pay you for these surveys?

Regev, Katz and Levin made Netanyahu realize that their dead body. Since when, Levin asked, have surveys decided who is suitable as a minister? It is not the first time that Levin, the confidante and advisor for all seasons, has thwarted a possible Barkat appointment with his advice. In the last round, on January 21, Netanyahu considered him a possible Minister of Agriculture or of Labor and Social Affairs. He hesitated between Barkat and Hotovely. Levin threw all his weight behind Hotovely. She has been MK since 2009, he had to remind Netanyahu of it.

Still in Balfour. The meeting is over, the darkness is falling, and Netanyahu signals that he has dropped the idea of ​​appointing Barkat. But – and that’s really a guess from you – someone in the prime ministerial circle told Barkat that he would announce the future appointment at one of his election events, perhaps as early as Monday evening. The presence of barkat is required.

Well, Barkat happened to be several time zones off Kaplan and Balfour streets. In the United States. He had just landed there on the way to a Jewish event. When he got off the plane, he heard the news and quickly filmed an enthusiastic clip in English, explaining to his hosts that “our prime minister” had urgently called him back (to safely save the Israeli economy). The clip was made for American hosts, but the first people to see it by chance were television news viewers in Israel. Needless to say, the clip and Barkat became a joke that delighted many in the Likud, at a time when there were only a few days of joy.

Barkat returned to Israel and found that the appointment was upheld. It wasn’t until Thursday evening that Netanyahu, who was desperate because his party was on the water in the polls, finally gave in. At a meeting in Or Yehuda, he told the audience that he had asked Barkat to be the next finance minister. There are only 61 Knesset seats left to be won.

Even then, Barkat’s chances of keeping that promise are pretty slim. If he has any doubts, he should ask Kahlon. On the eve of the 2013 elections, when he left Likud, Netanyahu had promised to appoint him as head of the Israeli government immediately afterwards. As many high-ranking Likud personalities will confirm, such promises disappear as soon as the ballot boxes are closed. The golden chariot turns into a pumpkin, the prince becomes a frog.

crossing

At the beginning of the week, when the Likud ministers were tense in anticipation of Barkat’s appointment, they sent Kahlon messages and asked him not to resign. Kahlon didn’t need the pressure. It hadn’t occurred to him to stop, least of all for Barkat, his bitter former rival from the time when he was mayor of Jerusalem. Barkat had run the city on a deficit budget and sent garbage trucks to unload garbage outside the Treasury, which refused to give in to the mayor’s demands for more funding.

At no time was the finance minister asked to leave his post, and Netanyahu had no intention of doing so. First, after the publication of his SMS exchange with judge Eti Craif, Kahlon is at a crossroads in his private life. It would be cruel to fire him now. Netanyahu wouldn’t do that to him. Not in these circumstances. Netanyahu also travels the country boasting economic achievements, low unemployment and minimal inflation. Why should he fire the finance minister during this term? Because someone is in a hurry?

As far as he is concerned, Kahlon plans to stay until a new government is set up and a permanent minister is tapped. Or at the latest on May 15 of this year, exactly five years after taking office. Kahlon knows that the chances of the two working together until Barkat learns the ropes are lower than the rate of inflation.

Caution note

Every evening, high-ranking Likud personalities who are due to be interviewed in the media the next day must conduct a conference call with the Prime Minister. He insists on personally informing them. One evening this week there was such a routine conversation. The central message was the one that you have heard over the past few days and that will continue to be the main sound of the campaign in the future, such as the compressed air drill comedy performed by Bomba Tzur in the “Blaumilch Canal”, the legendary Israeli film: “Gantz has no government without (Ahmad) Tibi and the common list. ”Hammer it home, he tells them.

Netanyahu also gave them an additional point: the data protection agency, he reported angrily, has started investigating “Elector” (Likud’s election app, which has been reportedly hacked and caused millions of Israelis to leak personal information). , They’re quick to examine us, he scolded, but when it came to Benny Gantz’s Fifth Dimension cyber security startup (which collapsed and for which a recipient was appointed), no one has researched in the past year. They also had connections to foreign elements, Netanyahu reminded his listeners. Here he brought them back to an old message: If it is not Bibi, do not investigate.

Among the lecturers was the cabinet minister Zeev Elkin, whose antennae are sharp and whose ears are sensitive. He saw a danger. Wait a minute, he said to Netanyahu, the foreigner you are referring to is Viktor Vekselberg, whose hand you shook and with whom you were photographed only two weeks ago.

Oops. Silence on the line. Time for a brief explanation: Vekselberg, a Jewish-Russian billionaire who is close to Vladimir Putin, was the main investor in Fifth Dimension. He also donated heavily for the creation of a memorial in Jerusalem to commemorate the Russians killed in the siege of Leningrad during Putin’s recent visit to Israel as part of the meeting of the International Holocaust Forum that marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation from Auschwitz. Vekselberg was present, and as Elkin, who was also present, remembered, he shook hands with the leaders and had his picture taken. He and Netanyahu also have a previous photo that was taken at the opening ceremony of the Holocaust Museum in Moscow.

According to another listener on the line, Netanyahu sounded embarrassed. All right, he murmured, Fifth Dimension was managed by Gantz. Elector is not my company, I have no connection with it.

What is true. But Elkin’s wise warning caught attentive ears. I listened to some interviews with Likud ministers the day after the briefing, including those by Elkin himself and Israel Katz. They were filled with a repetitive dimension of false news, but there was no fifth dimension.