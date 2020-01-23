advertisement

SEVEN STORIES ABOVE THE SUNSET STRIP in Hollywood is the Chateau Marmont, an old hotel full of the spirits and scandals of Hollywood’s recent and not-so-recent past. Famous for the elegant, old-fashioned discretion that it offers all its guests, it has for decades been a safe haven for stars who want to bypass the hustle and bustle of media surveillance. It is where John Belushi unfortunately died in bungalow three, and where Jim Morrison slapped his back by hurling Tarzan-like from the roof, using a drain pipe like a vine. It seems that every star, from Chaplin and Bogart to Dylan and Lennon, is hiding here in Hollywood. “If you have problems, do so at Chateau Marmont,” Harry Cohn, the first boss of Columbia Studios, once told William Holden.

Billie Joe Armstrong stays up here. He wanted to spend most of the time in the hall so that he could smoke cigarettes, and it was a dark hall. The subject of spirits came up because these rear stairs are lurking. Asked if he had seen anything here, he laughed and said, “I see them everywhere, man.”

In the past, he and the band were known to have “refurbished” hotel suites, bars and Tower Records stores with a flair for creative demolition reminiscent of the intoxicating decadence of The Doors and others.

He doesn’t do that anymore, he said. In any case, not intentional. But there are plenty of parallels between Billie Joe and Jim Morrison. Just like the leader of the doors, Billie Joe is the creative catalyst of his group, but only writes within the fold of his fellow musicians. Like Morrison, it is known that Armstrong walks the edge of life and brings an authentic, extensive passion for every song he sings. It is also known that he corresponds to his tendency to expose his soul in song by taking off his clothes in concert. The difference is that when Jim Morrison did it, all hell broke out, the country was shocked and the singer was arrested. But when Billie Joe does it, he is recognized on MTV news, Kurt Loder grins, and that’s it. Being shocking nowadays is just not the way it used to be.

Few things seemed more unpredictable than the idea that Green Day would have a number one hit with a decent ballad of all things. Even more unlikely would be that the song, officially titled “Good Riddance” but better known as “Time Of Your Life,” would become as pervasive in American consciousness as the Star Wars theme. Used on “Seinfeld”, two episodes of “E.R.” and other sporting events (such as when Mark MacGuire became the king of the home-run baseball derby), the Green Day ballad quickly became more famous than Green Day itself.

“Good Riddance” now stands next to Springsteen’s “Born In The USA”, Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” and Sting’s “Every Breath You Take”, as one of the nation’s most abused hit singles. Just like all those songs, which are much darker when you look at their core than the mainstream seemed to recognize, “Good Riddance” actually comes closer to condemnation than the kind of nostalgic celebration it was used for:

“Tattoos of memories and dead skin on trial

For what it’s worth, it was worth all the time

I hope you have had the time of your life. “

From “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)”

By GREEN DAY

Although the presence of Green Day on the world stage shifted from popular to astronomical because of this song, many of their old fans felt alienated from the injection of their secret heroes into the mainstream. “(” Time of Your Life “) was a major change for us,” said Billie Joe. “We knew there would be people who wouldn’t like it because it’s not a 1-2-3-4-let’s go-punk-rock song. Mike (Dirnt) said,” This is really a great song, what does it matter what people think? “So we went for it. Long-term thinking, you know. Punk is not just the sound, the music. Punk is a lifestyle. We are just as much punk as before.”

Definitions naturally flow quickly and fluently, as punk suppliers, such as Armstrong, play along the boundaries of pop. “Many punk rock bands always try to be that hard all the time,” he said. “Macho brutality doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a good songwriter. I think some of the Beatles songs are much more punk rock than most punk songs written today. Like the song” Yesterday. “It’s such a bittersweet song. “

He was born in 1972 and grew up in Rodeo, a small Californian town just outside of Berkeley. His father and uncle were both jazz drummers. “I was a guitarist in a drummer’s house,” he said. His father died when he was ten, in the same year he met a neighbor named Mike Pritchard who shared his passion for making music. Together they decided to leave high school to start a band, which they called Sweet Children. It was a decision that encouraged Billie’s mother. “My mother more or less let me do what I wanted,” he said. “When I quit school, she thought that was a good idea because I was really ambitious to play. So I started touring when I was seventeen. “

Pritchard changed his name to Mike Dirnt, Tre Cool replaced Al Sobrante as the official drummer and they called themselves Green Day, a euphemism in the Bay region for a day he smoked. Their first release was an indie EP called 1000 Hours, after which they signed with Lookout Records to make 39 / Smooth and Kerplunk. In 1994 they went to the major competitions, signed with Reprise and released Dookie. They quickly became an MTV mainstay, and their mud-storm performance that year at Woodstock confirmed their reputation as a band on the edge. Three more singles followed, as well as the sale of more than eight million albums worldwide, and a Grammy Award for best alternative music performance.

Insomniac was released in the fall of ’95, but instead of going on a European tour as planned to launch it, they chose to stay home and write and record more songs. The result was the most popular and acclaimed album of their career, Nimrod, which contained “Time Of Your Life.”

Warning was the new album at the time of this interview and the incentive for Billie to talk. Inspired by the rich lyrics of Springsteen’s The River and Dylan’s Bringing All All Home, Green Day left for a while to write and play the songs before they were recorded. It is their first self-produced and most sonically adventurous album to date, combining layers of acoustic guitars with the electrics and with some unexpected detours, such as the German beer hall stomping with “Misery” and the Clash-meets-Kinks pop punk by the title number.

“Note police sign that it is better not to cross

Is the agent or am I the one who is really dangerous?

Sanitation expiration date ask everything

Or shut up and become a victim of authority

Warning, live without warning … ”

From “Warning”

By GREEN DAY

He told me that an old Ford Fairlane remains his favorite vehicle. However, he gave in to one extravagance, which he revealed somewhat sheepishly. “As soon as I could afford it,” he confessed, “I went outside and let it prim.”

You write all the songs together in the band. Do you start songs yourself and bring them in?

BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG: Yes sometimes. I come up with the number with the chord changes and the texts, and then I put them into practice, and then we restructure them together. I like to come with a tune. I just play the guitar and sing it for them, and then we begin to learn it. And as soon as we start learning, we can make changes and come up with a different structure. Move the chorus around, make the verse a little longer. Those kind of things. I think it is definitely a collaboration between the three of us.

Do you always change the numbers?

Well, we have many songs. There are a few that I brought in and nothing really needs to be done. Sometimes I propose a part to work with, and we try different things. And then they write their bass lines and drum parts around it.

Have you ever had a problem with sharing credits for songs that you’ve just written?

Well, we’re a band. We were able to sustain for many years because we all support each other. The songs are from Green Day and I like to stick with that. We like to keep things in the band the same, and I think this has made our band healthy over the years. We give each other respect. There is nobody who stands out more than the others in this group. Especially since we have known each other for so long.

Do you write on electric guitar nowadays?

No, on acoustic. I have a Silverine Harmony. But it sounds good. I just have it at home, so I wrote most of the songs on it.

Do those songs shift a lot if you bring them to the band and play them electrically?

No, because I’m always talking about the dynamics of electric guitar and drums and bass. Between me and Mike and Tre, I always have that dynamic in mind – what am I going to bring to the table that they can play, and that will have our certain energy. I always keep our energy and our music in mind, a little unconsciously. But I think this is the beauty of this. I can not only play these songs with a band at full volume, but also that I can play them on a cheap, acoustic guitar. And it can have the same kind of impact.

“Warning” would work that way.

Yes indeed. That kind all came together at the same time. I think the lyrics on this album were very important to me, and to have a well-rounded record about what kind of topics I wanted to write about and what I wanted to sing about. That was one of those songs that seemed to write itself. It just came very naturally.

Is that unusual for you, the feeling that a song is writing itself?

Well, I try to go for inspired moments. But if I want to write a song that sounds like it has a pop-edge, I really want to be able to say something. I have to say something – it is vital to me. I can’t just write something with a layer of sugar and a pop song with beautiful lyrics that match what everyone else is doing on the radio these days. It is very important for me to have a message that comes with writing. So, you know, what comes to mind is a song like ‘The Ballad of John & Yoko’, where (Lennon) had this really nice sounding song. But the text penetrates like a knife. “They’re going to crucify me …” That’s a nice way – nice, I mean, in an oxymoronic sense – to bring something up that you want to attack.

You have done that in many numbers.

Yes, I think it adds a bit of a demented side, a bit like a clown in a circus. But it also makes the texts a lot stronger. If you take a band like Rage Against The Machine, the music is aggressive and the lyrics are aggressive at the same time. And I love Rage Against The Machine, but sometimes it feels like you’re being bombarded by someone else’s point of view. The person does not say that you should think, but what you should think. And that is one thing that I really wanted to encounter in the music and lyrics. To think about the world around you and not to think. And at the same time, to make my opinions come true at the same time.

Are you always clear about the meaning of a song while writing?

No. That’s difficult. I mean, sometimes I have things in mind that I want to write about. But I never want to look pretentious or preachy. So I just wait for my thoughts to settle. To a certain extent you have to be a little self-righteous and I think it’s healthy. Especially when there are so many things about decadence these days. And when it comes to rebellion, a man who has a Rolex watch and drives around in a Porsche, talking about that he really wants to break something, I don’t really see that as a rebellion, I just see that as a decadent rock star.

Do you have any routine for writing songs?

Last record I was just some kind of pounding songs. Every time I had an idea of ​​something, I would just grab my guitar and play and work on it, no matter what the song was. Whether it was inspired or I just got drunk and started playing. But this time I waited for inspired moments. And I think that’s why it took me a long time. I wanted everything to sound refreshing, and something that would make you want to boost it a bit more.

Did you have moments when you tried to work and nothing would happen?

Oh yeah. You get frustrated. You feel, “Man, I just want to write a damn song.”

And sometimes it’s just not there. And you cannot dwell on that. You just have to let it go.

I never want to try to surpass myself. I feel that if you try to outdo yourself from the latter, instead of just working on your inspiration, I think the music sometimes suffers a little, sometimes. Sometimes I just get a very general idea about the type of song I want to write. And I just keep it in the back of my mind and see what comes out. It can come out in five minutes, it can come out in five days, five years, five decades.

Are there songs that you have worked on for years?

Yes. “Longview” was one that we have been working on for years. We knew what we wanted to write about. I told Mike to write a bass line and one day I came home. This was when we lived in the same house. He just dropped some acid (laughs) and he said, “Listen to this.” And I said, “Okay, I think it sounds good.” He came up with this bass line that worked really well, so we ended up practicing and came up with the song.

Are there many songs that you start and that you don’t finish?

Billie Joe

Yes. And I’m just waiting for the right time and the right place for it. There are some songs that I finish, but then I think it’s not good for the album we’re working on. There are a few songs such as Nimrod’s. ‘Time of My Life’ was written a few years earlier.

That song echoed enormously with the audience. Was it just a fluke or did you sit down with the intention of writing songs like that?

Both. I think everyone can sit down and write a song. Whether it is right or not is something else. You know, there is no school where you can go to learn how to become a songwriter. But you can sit and do it. Especially with rock & roll. But to write something down that is really very good, it is a bit beyond you and sometimes it takes patience.

Do you write all the time?

Yes. Whether it’s good or bad, I don’t know. Or if it is suitable for what kind of idea or sound we want to transfer to the record.

Where do you think the great songs come from?

I do not know. I really don’t. It comes from somewhere deep inside you that you didn’t even know existed. It’s like seeing a psychiatrist or something. (Laughs) There could be a lot of anger or sadness or joy that you had, but you didn’t even know you really had it – but it can all come true. You feel a connection with it, and so other people can too. You hit a guts.

Is it easier to write songs the more you do it?

I think so. I think you will certainly learn more if you continue. I think you find new ways to motivate yourself. You test yourself a little more and see what happens. And you challenge yourself in new ways to see what comes out. You learn new ways to get the engines going. But whether it gets easier, it’s what I do. And I like to do it.

