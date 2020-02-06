Laura Reynolds

A first look at this year’s orchid festival in Kew Gardens

The annual orchid festival at Kew Gardens is back, with an Indonesian theme for 2020.

Over 5000 orchids from the archipelago are on display in the Princess of Wales Conservatory in the form of flower arches, flower walls and even sculptures of the Indonesian wildlife. At the heart of this year is a volcano, an allusion to Indonesia’s geology. It’s a wonderful event that gives a touch of color to London in February – and the tropical conservatory is a great place to warm up.

Take a quick look at this year’s festival in the following photos:

The Kew Orchids Festival 2020 takes place from February 8th to March 8th. Admission is included in your Kew Gardens admission, but you must reserve an orchid slot in advance. The Orchids After Hours events will take place on February 13, 14, 26, 27 and March 5, 6, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.