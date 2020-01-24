A fire breaks out in the taco shop, which is open around the clock

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters fought the flames in a 24-hour taco store in Grantville on Friday morning.

A fire broke out at 5:30 a.m. at Taco Fiesta, a fast food restaurant that runs over Mission Gorge Road and Vandever Avenue south of Friars Road.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire, but when FOX 5 arrived at the scene, the crews sprayed a kitchen unit that had been pulled out of the store. Most of the shop seemed tactful.

The authorities did not disclose any immediate information.

