If you’re surprised that Bride of Frankenstein is somehow about empowering women, it has become a trend that many films have picked up on in recent years. Unfortunately, many of them either failed miserably or allowed the idea to overtake the story they’re trying to push, creating a real monster that did more to knock out a multitude of more thoughtful fans Want to see history as another Story about how women are superior or somehow suppressed by men again. In the case of this particular film, it’s easy to see how the title character would be considered an unfortunate victim of its creator, as well as the creature that it had to appease since it hadn’t asked to be brought to life, and certainly I didn’t expected to be handed over to a creature that fundamentally sought companionship. There are a few things that could kill this film before it really gets going, and while the proper cast and telling the best possible story are two of them, it would be a different one to run away from the narrative’s feminist approach to the third wave to let. Screenrant’s Sandy Schaeffer has more to say on the subject.

If you think about staying true to the story, you might see that the monster was actually looking for companionship, but was not trying to dominate the bride, who immediately rejected him. Instead of turning on its creator as he had to do it, the creature instead turned on Pretorius, the man who had forced the creator of the monster to make the bride and the creature that had spurned him. It was perhaps the last selfless act the creature did in its misunderstood life, and it was really inspiring. The reason is not so much that it was a deserved death, but that it was a return to the natural order of things. Another idea, however, could be to change the narrative and possibly transform the bride into a creature that is neither good nor bad at first, but rather a blank slate with a keen desire to learn and expand its knowledge. If she takes advantage of this, she could possibly use the original monster as a tool, her engine of destruction, since it is likely that the bride is not quite as strong, but might be able to argue a little better and use her mind there use where the monster used it has more raw instinct than anything else.

At least it is a thought, but at this point it will be difficult to take the film to the next phase, as it sounds like the top choice for the role of the bride, Angelina Jolie, has already tried to move away from it Distance project as well as some others who have previously made commitments. Variety’s Matt Donnelly has more to offer on the subject. Sam Raimi was considered a director, but since he is busy, John Krasinski’s name came up when he finished filming A Quiet Place 2 just in time to jump on a new project. But the real downside to this is that anything that could be tried to bring back what might be part of the unfortunate dark universe that has been tried, with Tom Cruise’s film The Mummy being the first of many to come that many people are likely to take a step back because the model that has been adopted by the MCU has not worked so well yet and is probably more problematic when it comes to monster films. Let’s face it, preparing for a major war with the monsters would be very difficult, as it might be great to bring them together for a combined film, but finding a common purpose that enables them could mean more than a writer is required.

People love monster films, especially the classics, as The Invisible Man comes out at some point and various vampire and werewolf films have been tried over the years. But where they all tend to fail, happens when they try to branch out and either supplement or pick the legends that have made them famous. Vampires that can walk in the sun, werewolves that can devastate vampires, and various other quirks that have surfaced over the years make it difficult for anyone to really take a dark universe seriously as the narrative continues to change at lightning speed – fast pace that fans can’t always keep up with.

Does this film have a chance? Of course, if the authors assigned to him are ready to stick to the source, but find a way to innovate that doesn’t destroy the whole story. Will that happen? This is the most important question at the moment, especially since nobody can answer it yet.