A father and son ran out of money while drinking in Blackpool, so they stole several catalysts to keep drinking.

Preston Crown Court heard how Oldham’s William Cawley senior, his son William Cawley Junior from Rochdale and their friend William Greenwood, also from Rochdale, sighted five vehicles in a four-hour rampage in the coastal town last August.

Cawley Senior, 40, and Greenwood, 44, were both arrested after pleading guilty to four thefts and one attempted theft of a motor vehicle, Lancs Live reports.

The 21-year-old Cawley Junior also admitted the same crimes, but only escaped with a community order.

The trio targeted cars in Blackpool and Thornton-Cleveleys in the afternoon of August 6, 2019, and took catalysts worth around £ 2,000 from several parked cars.

The recorder Tom Gilbart said: “This crime involved a lot of planning. It was in broad daylight, pretty brazen and clearly planned.

“You targeted five vehicles within four hours. Mr. Greenwood and Mr. Cawley senior: I see no difference between you in the roles you both played.

“Mr Cawley junior: You played a minor role no matter you knew what happened and played your part in it.”

The two Cawleys plus Greenwood had had alcohol excesses in the Blackpool area on August 6 and were out of money.

They decided that stealing catalysts and reselling them to backstreet dealers would be a quick way to make money.

The three men had been drinking in Blackpool

They traveled around in a Greenwood-driven passenger van and aimed at parked cars in front of supermarkets and pubs in the area.

With a jack they lifted the cars and then cut the converters out of the exhaust.

They were caught trying to steal a fifth car and were followed by the police on the M61. Greenwood was arrested in the passenger van while the father and son fled the scene.

They were found outside a pub and arrested around 7:20 p.m. on the same day.

On the back of the person carrier, which had a cloned license plate, were a set of knives, a jack, and the stolen converters.

Mr. Cawley senior was punished by the judge for his involvement in the crime.

The Gilbart recorder said, “I hope you are sorry and very ashamed that you have allowed your son to get involved in this matter.”

William Cawley, 40, from Wimpole Street in Oldham, was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Belton Avenue, Rochdale’s William Cawley received 120 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order.

Christian Greenwood, 44, from Cook Terrace, Rochdale, was given a 10-month sentence and was not allowed to drive.

A fourth person is being sought by the police in connection with this incident.