A fall, a fall and life was never the same

Before his accident, Danny Bradleigh says he was “rotten,” but it’s hard to believe he’s looking at him now.

Twenty-eight years ago, two nights before New Year’s Eve, the former shearer, he had shaved his first 200 sheep and went to the pub to celebrate.

Despite friends’ protests, he decided to drive home drunk and crashed on a couch in Tutira in Hawke’s Bay.

He knocked himself unconscious but was unharmed. He got out of the car and told a man who had stopped that he was OK. But then Bradleigh went down the hill, fell off a bench and broke his neck.

Georgia May Gilbertson

The life of Danny Bradleigh changed after an accident 28 years ago

I’m sitting at the kitchen table in his Hastings house while the 58-year-old makes a cup of tea at the sink, something he couldn’t do 20 years ago.

An incomplete tetraplegic, he was once bedridden, could not hold or understand anything. He used 14 different tablets per day. Now he is one. If he really wants to, he can walk as long as he has support.

He sees me staring in awe at a giant deer head on his wall.

“I hunted that,” he says with a grin, “and that,” he points to a big pig’s head on the wall of his living room. “After my accident. I still hunt and fish. ”

But life beforehand was anything but easy for Bradleigh because he learned to adapt to his new life in a wheelchair and there were times that he wanted it to end.

“I just wanted to throw myself in front of a truck, it would be hard every year around my accident.” he said.

One day he was determined that he would do it, but said his old caregiver, Lisa Ratahi, gave him a pen and paper. Before he made the decision, she told him to write a letter to the truck driver’s family, apologizing for causing a tragedy and a broken heart. He then changed his mind.

Georgia May Gilbertson

Danny Bradleigh said he wouldn’t live today if he wasn’t supported by his family and friends

“She told me that I should celebrate life instead of being sad. That was the turning point, but it took a long time.”

“People say you take things away from the people you love the most … well that’s true. I’ve abused them, I’ve frustrated them. But since I’ve had the accident, I’ve been telling people that I’m one of the lucky ones. ”

Bradleigh says Ratahi is keeping him in line, along with the strong support of his family and friends.

“My parents took out a mortgage to modify my house, they just went above and above. Before my accident, I was terribly rotten. I was an abusive alcoholic. I was brutally raised and used that as a mask.”

“When I was at Burwood Hospital, I was ready to give up. But one day I was in the hall and I heard this voice behind me, a little girl who said hello. I turned around and thought she was walking , but she was in a big trolley like a wheelchair.

Georgia May Gilbertson

Danny Bradleigh said he wouldn’t live today if he wasn’t supported by his family and friends

“She says,” It’s not a nice day outside, “then she started pushing this great big wheelchair and I thought that if she can do it, me too.”

A good friend also drove from the North Island down to Christchurch on his motorbike, so far that he drove him down the corridor from the hospital to Bradleigh’s room.

“That was something else that picked me up. If I didn’t have this kind of support, I’d be dead.”

During the hunt, Bradleigh uses a modified four-wheel motor that he drives himself and chased back shortly after his accident.

Bradleigh says his body is affected, rather than not working and still being able to do things that most able-bodied people can do, but in different ways.

Georgia May Gilbertson

Danny Bradleigh said he wouldn’t live today if he wasn’t supported by his family and friends

For Bradleigh, it is his friends and loved ones who do not stand in the way of giving him a stick, especially while hunting.

“They came back and had this pig and it was still alive, his legs were all tied up and I am in the truck there and they are going to ‘put this pig on the passenger floor and just go downstairs and come back’, so left she.

“I started smoking a cigarette myself and I felt something looking at me.”

Bradleigh said the pig managed to get himself off the floor on the passenger seat before it started to attack him.

“It landed on the floor between my legs trying to bite them while I try to open the door to let it out. My friends were around the corner with their heads laughing and finally opened the door to let it out.”

Nine months after his accident, Bradleigh discovered that he had a daughter and the couple had the same birthday. He has two grandsons, one of whom was born half an hour before his birthday.

“This accident has changed me – it’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” he smiles.

