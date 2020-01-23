A dollar can go a long way ... except on this Wellington train

advertisement

KEVIN STENT / MATERIAL

Sarah Lewer was on the train from Wellington to Wairarapa when she discovered she needed an extra $ 1. A member of the public gave her the extra dollar, but the train manager would not accept it and asked her to stop at Petone.

Who knew that a dollar – or lack thereof – could get you started from a train? Just ask Sarah Lewer.

Wednesday was nervous enough for her to start a new job and leave her baby for the first time – and it ended in tears after she was ordered to leave a train because she didn’t have the right fare.

The 25-year-old caught Metlink-operated 5:30 pm service from Wellington to go home to Upper Hutt after a successful first business day. “I jumped on the train and saw that there were seats and tables, and I thought ‘this is a fancy train’, but I didn’t know otherwise.”

Without knowing it, she used a peak service to Wairarapa, where travelers in Hutt Valley have to pay a little extra to ensure that the train has sufficient capacity for Wairarapa commuters.

Lewer, who has not traveled on a train since her childhood, only handed the conductor her request, but was told that she needed an extra dollar.

“I told him I didn’t have any cash and he said,” You have to get off at Petone. ”

ROSA WOOD / MATERIAL

A second trip on a Wellington train service couldn’t have been more embarrassing for Sarah Lewer.

“But this sweet man who was sitting next to me gave me a dollar and I tried to give it to the [conductor], who didn’t even turn around to look at me.

“Then he said:” I don’t want his money, I want yours – get off at Petone. ”

Humiliated and embarrassed, Lewer walked out of the full carriage in tears onto the Petone platform and waited half an hour for her partner to pick her up.

“The thing that gets me is if you go to a supermarket and pay for the person in front of you, you’re praised. This guy tried to help me and he was closed to everyone. It was just a dollar and he gave it to me ”

MARCUS STICKLEY / MATERIAL

Sarah Lewer was told by a train manager that she had to get off at Petone Station.

Using public transport is a struggle for Lewer because she suffers from social anxiety.

The man who tried to help Lewer, Jareth Fox, has been using the Wairarapa line for the past five years and was on his way back to Masterton.

“When he [the conductor] asked for a dollar, she looked around for a dollar, but she looked a little confused as to why she had to pay because he hadn’t explained the situation properly,” Fox said.

STUFF

Transdev is the train operator for the Metlink trains in Wellington.

“I offered her a dollar and she calls him back, but he said,” Sorry I can’t take someone else’s dollar “and just keeps on going.”

Fox, a regular employee of the service, said he had seen the officer “a really nice guy,” but said he could also be “vague” and “ambiguous” for newer passengers.

“It’s stupid of our society, we look at the worst and just think it’s another person trying to rig the system, but he didn’t know the whole story – it was this girl’s first day at work, there much he didn’t know. ”

Fox said he was surprised when Lewer got off the train despite the dollar the officer had requested.

“I didn’t realize it had affected her so much.”

Metlink confirmed that it had received a complaint from a customer on Wednesday evening and that it did the investigation.

The company also confirmed that it had contacted Lewer since its complaint.

“We are a customer service company and are proud to offer high customer service, so it is disappointing to hear that a customer may not have received this.

“We have more than 200 customers confronted by staff who communicate with every train customer on every journey, a total of 14 million passenger journeys per year. Most of these journeys go smoothly, but if we get a complaint, we take it seriously.”

