A digital business: How do you accelerate the performance of your SaaS applications?

advertisement

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) has opened up a world of possibilities. Gone are the days of clunky hardware updates and huge on-site server rooms. They have been replaced by cloud-based applications where user experience and functionality are promised and provided by a wide range of providers. From payroll to marketing, every department sees the benefits of this technology. Employees can collaborate more effectively with Office 365 and Salesforce. At the same time, the finance department can securely store a large amount of data on cloud-based systems and immediately carry out detailed analyzes.

There is no doubt that human experience has benefited from the SaaS age. For the IT department, however, the shift was not always smooth.

advertisement

In the past, distributed enterprise architectures were all about centralized data centers and the applications they contain, as well as providing the right networks that branch employees can use to access business-critical applications. But the corporate world has evolved. Nowadays, IT teams have to face a completely different challenge. a multi-cloud environment.

Manage the multi-cloud

This new type of infrastructure is deployed to different workloads and has to cope with an increase in SaaS applications that perform the same business functions previously provided by traditional local apps. In addition, IT departments must ensure that their system evolves in line with the new way of working for the workforce.

The workforce is dynamic today. Employees expect to be able to access cloud-based applications anytime, anywhere. Instead of bearing the burden of owning and maintaining the hosting infrastructure of these applications, IT teams now face a variety of application performance challenges.

A recent ESG Enterprise SaaS survey found that 42 percent of companies said that at least half of the distributed or international workers consistently had bad experiences with critical SaaS applications. When application performance suffers, a company’s competitiveness also suffers. With more than two fifths of corporate employees reporting consistently bad experiences, it is clear that companies still have a long way to go to take full advantage of SaaS.

There are four key areas in which SaaS is often an obstacle for companies. The good news is that they are all extremely easy to solve. However, this requires teams to rethink their approach to managing their infrastructure. Here are some of the big problems for corporate IT managers today.

neighborhood

SaaS applications can easily run in an office that is near a cloud point of presence (PoP). However, users often work from multiple remote locations because they are flexible or on business. When employees are away from the office, performance and a less productive user experience are common.

bandwidth

In the city centers, we are generally blessed with affordable, high-bandwidth access to our office locations. However, global companies around the world know that bandwidth is not always as cheap in some places. In these cases, the cloud traffic flowing through the available pipes can slow down massively. A network that already had problems with standard Internet use must now process applications such as Office 365 that are used continuously every day. Even in areas where the bandwidth is relatively cheap, switching to SaaS can trigger alarm bells. This is mainly due to the fact that new pipes have to be strengthened considerably in order to avoid performance losses in use.

Security and compliance

SaaS works best when it is adopted by all areas of the company. However, compliance teams often require companies to reverse SaaS traffic through a data center due to their tight security situation. This adds an additional level of infrastructure that only increases latency. The same companies will of course have a plan to evolve and overcome this particular hurdle, but this won’t happen quickly. In the meantime, backhauling creates more distance and leads to longer delays that can significantly affect performance.

Roaming and remote workforces

As already indicated, we now have a dynamic and highly mobile workforce that registers from home, at airports and in cafes. In many cases, these are places over which IT has no influence. This makes it difficult to predict performance. This will only become more problematic in the further course. Businesses can’t afford to have dark spots these days, and as employees become more mobile, businesses need to adapt their infrastructure to ensure transparency.

The visibility solution

This seems to be a significant amount of problems that companies have to solve at once. However, there is a single thread that addresses all of these issues that can be solved with a single solution: visibility. With global visibility, IT teams can understand the user experience anywhere. When implemented effectively, a visibility solution provides an easy way to proactively accelerate the performance of the SaaS applications they use to keep them productive.

IT managers want to maintain the simplicity and scalability of SaaS applications. However, they also want to make sure they’re in the driver’s seat to control how users experience the apps that play such an important role in digital business. In today’s fast-paced and competitive world, seconds and minutes can make the difference between success and failure. Cloud-based applications have the potential to set you apart from the competition. Don’t be held back.

Joe Bombagi, Head of Solutions Engineering, UK & I, Riverbed Technology

advertisement