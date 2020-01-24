A deadly battle on the Gaza border, an uncomfortable question for Israel - Israel news

advertisement

The border with the Gaza Strip looked deceptively pastoral on Sunday afternoon. The heavy rains that have also fallen in the south of Israel this winter have left particularly green fields. This was far from the typical scene in Gaza that was anchored in the minds of the Israelis. The sand dunes remembered military campaigns like Operation Protective Edge, which took place in the middle of summer.

On the drive from Kibbutz Kisufim to the new barrier that the security forces had built against the tunnels next to the border, a pretty wooded hill came into view. The commander of the Horev brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Gal Rich, was asked whether Israeli day trippers had come here. No, he replied. It is currently a place known only to the Gaza border area and the soldiers who secure the sector.

Two days later, on Tuesday evening, this hill, about 400 meters east of the fence, became a scene of murder. Three young Palestinian men, residents of the nearby al-Mu’azi refugee camp, crossed the torn old border fence. (The new barrier that will be built in its place will not be completed until the end of this year.)

The electronic guards who identified the three near the fence directed Horev fighters and a tank from the Seventh Brigade to the hill where the infiltrators had been hiding. When a military jeep approached them, the young men threw two improvised explosive devices. The soldiers reacted with shots and the tank crew took part with machine gun shots. The three Palestinians were killed. There were no IDF victims. The entire incident lasted only a few minutes.

In retrospect, this was a rag cell that was not equipped with live weapons, except for the improvised devices. In other recent incidents, Haruv soldiers captured infiltrators in broad daylight who came through the fence without weapons after firing warning shots at them. This time the circumstances were different: the crossing took place at night at a distance of about two kilometers from the kibbutz. The soldiers identified an attempt to attack – and responded quickly and effectively according to the rules of engagement.

The three Palestinians chose a path similar to that of two similar cells in September and October last year. Regardless of whether they acted on their own initiative or were manipulated by activists from one of the terrorist organizations, the intention seems to be to trigger an incident near the fence. Anyone who is just trying to find work or is sentenced to prison in Israel generally does not throw fire devices on the way. (The fact that the infiltrator phenomenon still exists for the purpose of arrest only testifies to the desperation in the Gaza Strip).

Throughout the week, Israel sent severe warnings to Hamas that it would not be reluctant to launch missiles, particularly during the Jerusalem summit. Perhaps that was why no rockets were fired in response to the death of the young men, which the Gazan media portrayed as a planned execution by the IDF.

However, the launch of balloons with small explosive devices attached continued to Ashdod and the Beit Shemesh area. A soccer ball was attached to a cluster of such balloons that had landed in one of the communities in the Gaza Strip, in which an explosive device was hidden.

It is Hamas that is responsible for the murderous trick – not Islamic Jihad or a smaller “dissident” organization. As reported here this week, Hamas’ return to violence reflects a double frustration – with Egypt, which is angry with Hamas and undermines the gas supply to the Gaza Strip, and with Israel, which Hamas believes is not implementing the agreed measures – for relief on the strip at the expected pace.

Based on the assessment of the military secret service, the IDF leading group remains in their analysis of the situation: The Hamas leadership has made a strategic decision to reach a long-term agreement for the rehabilitation of the infrastructure and the economy of the Gaza Strip. The expansion of easements and, in particular, the admission of workers to work in Israel are answered by Hamas’ firm commitment to remain calm over a long period of time.

However, it is exactly the leadership of Hamas and the recurring incidents that could support an opposite analysis: the organization is not really ripe for concessions and an extended ceasefire and therefore again allows for occasional violent incidents near the fence. And Israel puts an optimistic analysis on reality, ignoring worrying signs that contradict its original analysis.

From time to time, the Military Secret Service appoints a “red team” to review the Secret Service image from a different perspective. The measures taken by Israel in Gaza could have far-reaching effects. This appears to be an appropriate opportunity to review the accepted ratings again.

