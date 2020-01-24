A dead person seriously crashed near Cambridge, Waikato

advertisement

Google Maps

A ute and a van were involved in the crash on SH1 (Tīrau Rd) at Hydro Rd, police said.

advertisement

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after an early morning accident in Cambridge.

The crash occurred on Saturday at 6:20 am on State Highway 1 (Tīrau Rd) at the intersection with Hydro Rd, a police spokesman said.

Two vehicles were involved: an ute on the way to the south and a van on the way to the north, said senior sergeant Kris Clarke of Waikato DCC.

There was one person in each vehicle.

St John lived with two ambulance crews, a rapid response unit and a helicopter from Hamilton, a spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency sent two engines and hunters freed a person stuck in their vehicle.

The police previously urged motorists to avoid the area because the Serious Crash Unit worked on site and the road would be closed for some time.

The police hope to have it open again at 11 a.m., Clarke said.

In the meantime, there is a diversion that takes road users around Lake Karapiro, said Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“There are now a number of events in the region, including a rowing regatta on Lake Karapiro,” said a statement. “Please plan ahead, give extra time and detour via Maungatautari Rd, which will take you around Lake Karapiro.”

The distraction uses Shakespeare Street, Browning Street and Maungatautari Road.

advertisement