National Signing Day has come and gone, and Nebraska is exactly where it ended in December.

This is by no means a bad thing, as the Huskers only have two grants available for the 2020 cycle. Head coach Scott Frost and Company only targeted a few players in January, and when they moved to a different location, NU decided to bag the remaining two spots.

These currencies are now most likely to be used in the transfer market in the coming months.

What position or positions will Nebraska try to strengthen? There are no clear answers at the moment, but some options are listed below.

Before that, however, a few memories. First, need and opportunity do not always match. Just as the Huskers proved unwilling to sign anyone in January, they are likely to take the same approach in the future. Last year, nobody would have barely finished in the list of NU needs, but the Huskers took their last place at Rutgers Transfer Travis Vokolek. He has sat out the year and is now considered one of the team’s most fascinating offensive players for 2020.

In addition, Nebraska has so far shown a tendency to target players with whom there is some familiarity. Darrion Daniels already had a brother on the team. Kanawai Noa’s older brother was hired by a trainer from Nebraska and shared a changing room in Cal with Tony Tuioti. Vokolek’s father is a trainer in Northern Iowa, where Frost’s employees have deep connections. And so on.

OK, three positions that Nebraska could examine:

line of defense

The older Daniels set a terribly high standard here. He came from the state of Oklahoma, earned a place as a captain, anchored himself in the middle, showed veteran presence and got a long look from the NFL. Fans want superstars from the transfer portal, but Daniels is the figurehead.

If the young corps evolves, it could solve problems and unlock Robinson, a brilliant young player, for a more flexible role for Tuioti.

Back race

Nebraska has a solid top option in Senior Dedrick Mills (745 yards to 5.2 per carry and 10 touchdowns as a junior) and then four newbies among the fellows.

Red shirt newcomer Rahmir Johnson is fast and has to develop physically, while Ronald Thompkins (knee) remains a wild card that has not yet seen the field. Newcomers Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott III are promising, and the Huskers have some young players who can also play off the field.

Is that enough? Could be. Is it the ideal depth for running backs trainer Ryan Held? Barely.

Some reports danced around in December and January about persecuting older backs when no one actually visited campus. Could it be an area that will be revised in the coming months?

Wide receiver

Nebraska put considerable resources into adding offensive weapons in the 2020 class, winning five broad recipients, two running backs, and quarterback Logan Smothers.

The question for Nebraska is whether it is enough. A note: The only NU that was invited to an official visit in January was recipient Kris Abrams-Draine (Spanish Fort, Alabama), who eventually signed a contract with Missouri.

The problem here seems to be that the two large physical perimeter receivers that the Huskers signed in December (Omar Manning and Bellevue West four-star Zavier Betts) still have academic work to do before they can Location is campus.

In 2020, seven of the 11 Nebraska Fellows will be freshmen or red shirt students. The only other two are JD Spielman and Jaevon McQuitty.

Last year, Nebraska felt good about its depth and thought that this would either create an aspiring playmaker who could play alongside Spielman and Robinson, or provide enough committee productivity to make the game passing better.

Instead, production fell across the board.

There are more options for 2020, especially if Manning and Betts make it. However, this does not mean that NU cannot afford to continue looking.

A wild card

An argument for one of the linebacker spots could also be made. However, if you are looking for a wildcard option, you are in the right place with special teams.

Nebraska has added walk-in kickers Chase Contrerez and Tyler Crawford to a court race, which includes second Barret Pickering, junior Matt Waldoch and red shirt newcomer Gabe Heins, to ensure that the revolving door that made the team expensive in 2019 no longer works bite in 2020.

However, the Huskers have not taken the most serious step, namely adding a second scholarship holder in addition to Pickering.

Nebraska football scholarships chart

How are the Huskers scholarships composed? A look at every position.

position

student in the first year

RS Freshman

sophomore

Junior

Senior

QB (4)

Logan Smothers

Luke McCaffrey *

Adrian Martinez

Noah Vedral *

RB (5)

Sevion Morrison

Ronald Thompkins *

Dedrick Mills *

Marvin Scott III

Rahmir Johnson *

TE (5)

Chris Hickman *

Austin Allen *

Jack Stoll *

Travis Vokolek *

Kurt Rafdal *

WR (11)

Zavier Betts

Jamie Nance *

Wan’Dale Robinson

Jaevon McQuitty *

JD Spielman *

Marcus Fleming

Darien Chase *

Omar Manning *

Will Nixon

De’Maryion Houston *

Alante Brown

T (10)

Turner Corcoran

Bryce Benhart *

Broc Bando *

Brenden Jaimes

Alex Conn

Matthew Anderson *

Matt Farniok *

Jimmy Fritzsche *

Christian Gaylord * ^

Brant Banks *

G (5)

Michael Lynn *

Trent Hixson *

Boe Wilson *

Ethan Piper *

Matt Sichterman *

C (2)

Cameron Jurgens *

Will Farniok *

DE (10)

Marquis Black

Mosai Newsom *

Tate Wildeman *

Deontre Thomas *

Ben Stille *

Casey Rogers *

Jahkeem Green *

Chris Walker *

Jordon Riley *

Pheldarius Payne

DT (3)

Nash hatter

Ty Robinson *

Damion Daniels *

OLB (8)

Blaise Gunnerson

Jamin Graham *

Garrett Nelson

Caleb Tannor

JoJo Domann *

Jimari Butler

David Alston *

Niko Cooper *

ILB (7)

Keyshawn Greene

Nick Henrich *

Eteva Mauga-Clements

Collin Miller *

Jackson Hannah *

Will Honas

Garrett Snodgrass *

S (5)

Henry Gray

Myles Farmer *

Marquel Dismuke *

Noa Pola Gates *

Deontai Williams *

CB (8)

Jaiden Francois

Javin Wright *

Braxton Clark *

Cam Taylor-Britt

Dicaprio Bootle *

Ronald Delancy III

Quinton Newsome

Tamon Lynum

ST (1)

Barret Pickering (K) *

Class overall

18

22

11

19

14

Total

84

* Player used red shirt

^ Attractive for 6th year

,