A day after Shah's claim about CAA, Prashant Kishor poses a challenge on Twitter

A day after Interior Minister Amit Shah in Lucknow claimed that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would continue to exist despite ongoing protests, the alliance partner JD (U) leader and poll strategist Prashant Kishor asked Mr. Shah: “Why don’t you go ahead and implement the CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens) in chronology? “

Mr. Kishor has recently urged his party leader Nitish Kumar and other non-BJP governments to oppose the CAA and NRC in their respective states.

Mr. Kishor is the national vice president of the JD (U).

“Being opposed to the different opinion of citizens cannot be a sign of the power of a government. @amitshah Ji, if you don’t care about those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don’t you go ahead and try to implement CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so boldly announced to the nation! , Tweeted Mr. Kishor.

Earlier on Tuesday, during a speech at a public meeting in Lucknow, Mr. Shah claimed that the CAA would not be withdrawn despite ongoing protests. “Today I came to Lucknow to say that whoever wants to protest can protest, but the CAA will not be taken back,” said Mr. Shah.

“If a CAA clause removes the citizenship of anyone, including Muslims, they can tell me. The agitations and sit-ins organized against it in the country are wrong, “Mr. Shah added.

On Tuesday, another JD (U) leader, Pawan Varma, had placed Mr. Kumar in an embarrassing situation while asking for “ideological clarity” about an electoral alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar.

Both Mr Kishor and Mr Varma have recently adopted Mr Kumar on the CAA, NRC, NRP and other issues.

However, state BJP leaders told the Hindu that both leaders were “headaches” from the JD (U) and not from the BJP.

