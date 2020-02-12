Formula 1 is the newest sport that is affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus. The April Chinese Grand Prix was postponed.

Here the news agency PA takes a look at some other sporting events that have been postponed or canceled.

athletics

World Athletics postpones World Athletics Championships in Nanjing 2020 to March 2021.

📰: https://t.co/0ihe7yGj4m pic.twitter.com/IjqrCR6bSY

– World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) January 29, 2020

Nanjing should host the World Indoor Athletics Championships from March 13-15. After the appearance of the coronavirus in Wuhan, however, the event was postponed to 2021. The Hong Kong marathon, which was scheduled to take place on February 8, was also canceled.

golf

Due to ongoing health concerns and recent evidence related to corona virus in some Asian countries, the LPGA and its partners have decided to cancel the Honda LPGA Thailand 2020 and the HSBC 2020 Women’s World Cup in Singapore.

RELEASE ⬇️

– LPGA (@LPGA) February 10, 2020

The HSBC Women’s World Championships were scheduled for Singapore in late February, but both were canceled along with the Honda LPGA Thailand in Pattaya. The Blue Bay LPGA planned for early March on the south Chinese island of Hainan will also not take place due to the ongoing health concerns in the region.

Soccer

The Chinese Football Association has postponed the national games. The Chinese Super League is scheduled to start on February 22. The effects of coronavirus have also led to a rescheduling of the Asian Champions League games in which Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG will be involved. Australia will now host a four-team women’s qualification tournament at the Olympic Games in Asia, which was published by Wuhan.

tennis

The ITF announced today that the BNP Paribas Asia / Oceania Group I Fed Cup, scheduled to take place on February 4-8, has been postponed. Originally relocated from China to Kazakhstan, growing concern about the corona virus outbreak has led to this decision.

– ITF Media (@ITFMedia) January 29, 2020

After the effects of the Australian bush fires were felt at the start of the 2020 season, the International Tennis Federation decided to move the Group I event of the Fed Cup Asia / Oceania from Dongguan, China to Kazakhstan. However, the event was eventually canceled after the organizers in Nur-Sultan refused to take on the role of substitute organizers.

Motorsport

Since it had already been decided to cancel the Chinese Grand Prix for Formula E in Sanya at the end of March, it may not come as a real surprise that the flagship F1 event in Shanghai was questioned.

boxing

Amman in Jordan is the venue for the boxing qualification of the International Olympic Committee for Asia and Oceania instead of Wuhan.

snooker

We teamed up with @WPBSAofficial to raise money for people living with the coronavirus in China.

A £ 1,000 donation will be paid for each century break at this week’s @manbetxofficial ManBetX Welsh Open.

🔗 Info: https://t.co/g4L0FthSPj #WelshOpen pic.twitter.com/KbMinqZzMX

– World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) February 10, 2020

The lucrative China Open leaderboard in Beijing took place from March 30 to April 5 as part of the preparation for the World Cup in Sheffield. However, concerns about the Corona virus outbreak led to the World Snooker Tour canceling the event and discussions continuing as soon as it could be played.

To ski

Yanqing should be on the 15th and 16th of Host a round of FIS World Cup in February, but the governor canceled the event due to growing concerns as the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global emergency.

basketball

The Olympic qualifying tournament in Great Britain changed from China to Serbia due to the outbreak of the corona virus

More: https://t.co/ur2MegmtyF#BritishBasketball pic.twitter.com/qnZANaRmIp

– GB Basketball (@gbbasketball) January 27, 2020

The qualification for the women’s basketball Olympics was moved from Foshan to Belgrade (Serbia).

ice Hockey

The China-Australia games in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 have been suspended.

The games took place in Changzhou on March 14th and 15th. # FIHProLeague @ hockeyaustralia

– International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) February 7, 2020

The Indian women’s ice hockey tour in China has been canceled and the International Ice Hockey Federation has announced that the FIH Hockey Pro League games between Australia and China, which will be played in Chengdu on March 14 and 15, will also be suspended ,

badminton

After several players finished the China Masters in Hainan, the competition was canceled. The squad of men and women in China and Hong Kong and women in India have withdrawn from the Asian Championships in Manila. It is not yet certain whether the Asian championships will be held in Wuhan at the end of April as planned.