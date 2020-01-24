A calming of the trade tensions benefits the investors, says the IHG board in Davos

advertisement

A man walks past a Holiday Inn hotel in London, Britain on March 13, 2003.

Settlement of trade disputes in China and Mexico will boost the business of one of the largest hotel groups in the world, Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group

IHG: -2.19%.

Elie Maalouf, general manager of IHG in the Americas region, told MarketWatch that investors can benefit from the easing of trade tensions.

“With this certainty, we have gained clarity and we believe it is good for business,” he said. “Business and industry prefer security to uncertainty. We wanted to overcome the uncertainty over a certain period of time. With the recent agreements, one on the United States and China and now on the United States and Canada and Mexico, we see that these tensions are easing, that there is clarity, and we are also seeing clarity in the UK with a Brexit resolution. “

The group, which includes the InterContinental brand, Hotel Indigo and Staybridge Suites, has approximately 865,000 guest rooms and 5,800 hotels in nearly 100 countries. It makes around 60% of its sales in America.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Maalouf also said: “Every year there is something that creates uncertainty. We are well equipped to operate in an environment that is always somewhat uncertain. That makes us resilient. “

