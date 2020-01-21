A bunch of Batman villains get funko-pop! treatment

advertisement

Some of DC’s greatest villains from Batman’s villain gallery receive the Funko Pop treatment that Funko unveiled at the London Toy Fair 2020. This includes super villains from a variety of Batman films and even a 10-inch super-sized pop one of the Joker’s most popular iterations. Funko CEO Brian Mariotti’s Twitter account also provided insights into all upcoming pop characters.

The top two Batman villains from the sequel to Batman Returns are getting pop characters from Tim Burton as we watch Danny DeVito’s Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot and Michelle Pfeiffers Selina “Catwoman” Kyle for the first time. The penguin wears his top hat and tuxedo while holding his brand umbrella in his hand, while Catwoman is ready to use with her whip in her sewn leather suit. The best plan to pick up both as it is almost necessary to buy both too.

Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever will also be honored by Funko with new pop characters for the new super villains that were featured in the film. This includes the Tommy Lee Jones version of Harvey “Two-Face” Dent, recognizable by its semi-violet body with a lucky coin in hand. Jim Carrey’s Edward “The Riddler” Nygma with the all-green suit and bright red hair is also part of the new Batman Forever set, and like Catwoman and Penguin, it’s hard to figure out when they go together so well.

A new funko-pop character based on George Clooney’s Bruce Wayne by Batman and Robin was also recently unveiled. Now he has to deal with the actual villains from the film. Another picture shows Uma Thurman’s Poison Ivy and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze from the film in funko-pop form, with the former taking a seductive pose and the latter looking like “trying to kick some ice”.

A few other Batman opponents have also received new Funko pop characters. This includes a 10-inch figure “Super Sized Pop” by Heath Ledgers Joker from The Dark Knight with a joker card in hand. There is also a character from an exclusive Hot Topic Harley Quinn wearing red lingerie and a harlequin hat and looking just like she did in Batman: The Animated Series’ “Mad Love” episode. Finally, a new deathstroke funko pop figure was unveiled, showing the masked mercenary in the middle of the race.

It is not yet clear exactly when these various Funko Pop characters will appear, but be sure that they appear soon. These revelations are only part of many that will be seen at the 2020 London Toy Fair. The new pop characters include X-Men: the cartoon series, Masters of the Universe and Dinosaurs. You can take a look at the tweets where all the new Batman villains retrieve their new Funko Pop characters, provided by Funko CEO Brian Mariotti on Twitter.

We also have new pops! from Batman Returns and Batman Forever! # FunkoLTFpic.twitter.com / 7oXMQpWEtc

– Brian Mariotti (@brianmariotti), January 20, 2020

It’s my turn to release some announcements for the 2020 London Toy Fair …

More DC Pops! are coming soon, including a 10 inch joker pop! # FunkoLTFpic.twitter.com / Sl4KN6AFfb

– Brian Mariotti (@brianmariotti), January 20, 2020

