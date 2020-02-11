A Briton who unknowingly infected at least eleven people with the coronavirus during his long travels spoke from his hospital bed.

Steve Walsh, a 53-year-old businessman and boy scout guide, may have helped bring the virus to Europe while traveling from Singapore to France, Switzerland and England.

Steve Walsh raised concerns about a “super spreader” for the coronavirus after discovering the virus while traveling.

He came into contact with the virus in January after a business trip to Singapore. He then went to a ski resort in the French Alps and potentially infected other people before being diagnosed with the virus and hospitalized.

Walsh issued a statement on Tuesday, local time, to the isolation department at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London after being the focus of intense media coverage.

“I want to thank the NHS for their help and care,” said Walsh. “While I have recovered completely, my thoughts are with others who have coronavirus.”

The virus was diagnosed in five Britons who lived with Walsh in a chalet in the Alps, including a 9-year-old boy. Another man who stayed in the French ski area was found infected when he returned to the Spanish island of Mallorca.

His case caused the French health authorities to test 61 other children and family members at the resort and to temporarily shut down some schools there, but all were tested negative.

Health officials warn that symptoms may take up to 14 days to appear.

Walsh said as soon as he realized he was exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, he spoke to his doctor and health officials.

“I was advised to go to an isolated hospital room despite the lack of symptoms and then isolate myself at home as directed,” he said.

“When the diagnosis was confirmed, I was sent to an isolation unit in the hospital where I am staying, and as a precaution, my family was asked to isolate itself.”

The virus has infected more than 42,000 people worldwide and killed over 1,000 people, with the vast majority of cases occurring in China. It is not clear exactly how it is transmitted, but experts believe that it is mainly spread by droplets when people cough or sneeze. Health officials warn that symptoms may take up to 14 days to appear.

Most people have only mild symptoms like fever and runny nose. However, some develop pneumonia. The seriously ill were mostly over 60 years old and had other health problems.

Walsh flew to Singapore from January 20-22, where he was sponsored by his employer Servomex. The company, based in Crowborough, 35 miles south of London, manufactures industrial sensors that are sold around the world.

In a statement, Servomex said it was working with public health authorities “to ensure the well-being of our employees and communities and to wish everyone infected with the virus a speedy and complete recovery.”