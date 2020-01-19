advertisement

A Brexit celebration will take place in Parliament Square on January 31

This man comes to Westminster, though not as a member of parliament (obvs). Picture: Shutterstock

Nigel Farage comes to Parliament Square – and unfortunately not in the form of a flattering airship.

On the evening of January 31st, the day Great Britain leaves the European Union, a Brexit party (with a small P) will take place in front of the Parliament building.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT:

Vacation means vacation has been given permission to hold a “Quitting Party” on Parliament Square on January 31!

Register here if you want to participate! 👇https: //t.co/3lmgjv2irD pic.twitter.com/ikr9ep2qk9

– The Brexit Party (@brexitparty_uk) January 15, 2020

The event, which was organized by Leave Means Leave and is expected to cost £ 100,000, will take place between 9:00 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Britain officially leaves the EU at 11:00 p.m. Partygoers receive the Union flag waving and the Rule Britannia for exactly 15 minutes before they have to leave the EU.

As with Brexit itself, it is not entirely clear what the celebration will consist of: apart from a countdown, little information can be found on a website titled Brexit Celebration, and “Fireworks, Bands and Comedians” is the only clue to the entertainment so far ,

Since he pushed for this outbreak, Farage is believed to be there, but assuming he left prematurely to leave last year, you can’t expect him to stick to it.

A still image from the new Brexit Celebration website

A spokesman for the Greater London Authority (GLA), which is responsible for issuing permits for events in Parliament Square, said: “GLA officials have given preliminary approval for an event in Parliament Square on January 31st.”

This preliminary approval, according to the GLA, is subject to the agreement of changes to the Leave Means Leave application regarding installation and clearance times.

There’s a separate campaign for Big Ben to ring at Brexit, although the famous bell is currently largely out of order and the stunt could cost £ 500,000 (but then you don’t come to Brexit every day, right?).

London itself voted with 59.9% to 40.1% to remain in the EU.

