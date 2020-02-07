Arizona Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen is attending the Doug & Wolf Show to interview 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station on February 14, 2019. (Arizona Sports / Matt Layman)

For a week in February each year, those responsible for the most important decisions in valley sport meet with Doug & Wolf at the 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station.

The Newsmakers Week starts on Monday morning and lasts until Friday.

Representatives from the Cardinals, Diamondbacks, Coyotes, Suns, Mercury, the Sun Devils of the State of Arizona, the Grand Canyon Antelopes, Rising FC, the Rattlers, the Waste Management Open and the Fiesta Bowl will be present to discuss the latest events and speak expectations.

Here is the schedule for each performance. Cardinal head coach Kliff Kingsbury is still provisional and will be announced at a later date. Head coach Monty Williams’ Friday is also preliminary.

Visit us every day to find links to guest articles.

Monday, February 10th

Rising FC head coach Rick Schantz and general manager Bobby Dulle – 6: 45-7 a.m.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo – 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

ASU football head coach Herm Edwards – 8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

So General Manager James Jones – 8: 45-9: 15 a.m.

The godfather of Phoenix wears Jerry Colangelo – 9: 15-9: 45 a.m.

Tuesday February 11th

Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen – 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Sun President Jason Rowley – 8: 45-9 a.m.

Coyotes CEO Ahron Cohen – 9-9: 15 a.m.

Wednesday February 12th

Cardinal President Michael Bidwill – 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Bobby Hurley, head coach of the ASU men – 8: 15-8: 30 a.m.

Coyote head coach Rick Tocchet – 8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Fiesta Bowl CEO Mike Nealy – 8: 45-9 a.m.

ASU sports director Ray Anderson – 9-9: 15 a.m.

Thursday February 13th

Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall – 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

John Chayka, general manager of Coyotes – 8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

ASU President Michael Crow – 9: 15-9: 30 a.m.

Waste Management Open Chairman Tim Woods – 9: 30-9: 45 a.m.

Friday February 14th

Rattler’s head coach Kevin Guy – 6: 30-6: 45 a.m.

GCU basketball head coach Dan Majerle – 6: 45-7 a.m.

Steve Keim, General Manager of the Cardinals – 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Sun’s head coach Monty Williams (provisional) – 8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

GCU President Brian Mueller – 9-9: 15 a.m.

Mercury General Manager Jim Pitman – 9: 15-9: 30 a.m.

Follow @AZSports