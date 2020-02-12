94 percent of Palestinians reject President Donald Trump’s initiative in the Middle East, which found support for a two-state solution with Israel and support for armed struggle by nearly two-thirds, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Center for Policy and Poll Research released the poll when thousands of Palestinians gathered in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to reject the Trump plan and support President Mahmoud Abbas in his efforts to assist the UN Security Council with an opposing resolution ,

The poll, which was the first to be released to the Palestinian public since Trump’s plan was announced, undermines the government’s claim that opposition to the plan is largely limited to the Palestinian leadership and raises concerns that the implementation of the Israeli proposal in highly favored. could ignite a new round of violence.

Trump’s Middle East plan, announced at the White House on January 28, supports Israel in almost all controversial issues related to the decades-old conflict. It would allow Israel to annex large parts of the West Bank, including Jewish settlements where hundreds of thousands of people live and which are considered illegal by most peoples.

The plan would allow the Palestinians limited self-government in several enclaves connected by roads, bridges and tunnels, but only if they meet a long list of strict conditions.

The Palestinian leadership, which cut ties with the United States after Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017, firmly opposed the plan.

The poll found that an overwhelming majority of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza are also opposed.

“I don’t think the Palestinian public has ever reached such a consensus,” said Khalil Shikaki, the polling station director.

Shikaki said support for the idea of ​​a two-state solution with Israel has dropped to its lowest level since the center conducted surveys almost three decades ago, with 39 percent opposing it and 59 percent opposing it. Support for a one-state solution that has long been rejected by both Israeli and Palestinian leaders rose from 28 percent in December to 37 percent today.

Palestinians clash with Israeli forces during a protest against President Donald Trump’s initiative in the Middle East in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank on February 11, 2020. Majdi Mohammed, AP

The survey found that 64 percent of the Palestinians are in favor of a return to armed struggle in response to the plan. Shikaki said the last time support was so high was during the worst days of the second intifada or Palestinian uprising that shook the region from 2000 to 2005.

“We see an increase, a significant increase, in all the issues that mention violence,” he said.

Abbas has long been against violence, but threatens to disrupt security coordination with Israel in response to the Trump plan, an approach that would find broad support among Palestinians, but they doubt that he will enforce it.

“The public is happy with politics, but not with the actual behavior of the president,” said Shikaki. “The public does not expect the president to implement and implement his own policy.”

The survey had an error rate of 3 percent.

Abbas’ popularity has declined in recent years because he has failed to create an independent state or to clear the internal divide with the militant Islamist group Hamas, which conquered Gaza in 2007.

But on Tuesday, thousands of Palestinians crowded Manara Square in Ramallah, West Bank, to express their anger over the Trump plan and to express their support to Abbas. A similar rally to support Abbas took place in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

“Trump is part of the problem, not the solution,” said an English-language banner. “Trump’s plan = apartheid,” read another.

“All Palestinians and all factions, national and Islamic, are behind President Mahmoud Abbas,” Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh told the crowd in Ramallah. “All the streets are full,” he said. “This is the Palestinian answer.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters on February 11, 2020. Eth Wenig, AP

As the rally dispersed, dozens of Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces near a settlement outside Ramallah. The demonstrators burned tires and hurled stones at Israeli troops that reacted with tear gas.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said two people were slightly injured in the clashes by small shots and several others were hit by rubber bullets.

Abbas has had limited success in seeking international support against the Trump plan.

The United Nations Security Council was expected to vote on a resolution that is against the plan. However, diplomats said the vote was postponed after several members, including European countries, objected to the language of the draft. Palestinian officials denied that the resolution had been reached and said the discussions were still ongoing.

In a speech to the Security Council, Abbas repeated his rejection of the plan and dismissed the map of a future Palestinian state as “Swiss cheese”.

The Palestinians want to build a state in East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip, the areas Israel occupied in the 1967 war.

The European Union issued a statement last week reaffirming its support for a two-state solution based on the 1967 lines. EU foreign policy official Josep Borrell said the US initiative “deviates from these internationally agreed parameters.”

The Arab League was unanimous with the Palestinians against the plan, but major U.S. allies, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, said they appreciated Trump’s efforts and called for renewed negotiations.

The original draft resolution, supported by Tunisia and Indonesia and supported by the Palestinians, said the US plan violated international law and the Security Council’s calls for a two-state solution based on the 1967 lines.

The United States is practically guaranteed to veto any resolution, but the Palestinians hoped that strong support from other members of the Council would help strengthen international support for their demands.