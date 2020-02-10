HOLLYWOOD, Los Angeles: The Oscars kicked off in Hollywood on Sunday with a vibrant musical medley, a comedy piece by Steve Martin and Chris Rock – and a first Oscar for veteran Brad Pitt. 1917 “, the South Korean thriller” Parasite “fights for fame as a series whirls about the lack of minorities on the star-studded nomination list.

“We’re celebrating all the women who made phenomenal films, and I’m so proud to be here as a black, strange artist,” said singer Janelle Monae emphatically when she conducted the spirited opening music with Billy Porter.

A-listeners hit the red carpet under a cloudy sky at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. 24 golden statuettes are distributed on a lush, spiral stage with 40,000 crystals.

Pitt, who celebrated the first victory of the evening as best supporting actor in “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, struck a political tone.

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week,” he said of the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.

“1917”, Sam Mendes’ innovative and personal film from the First World War, won the trophies in the run-up to Sunday and is the front runner for several trophies, including the main prize of the night, the best picture.

But the film about two soldiers crossing a no man’s land on a desperate mission – filmed to look like an ongoing shot – could get into a violent battle with a film determined to make history for itself.

“Parasite” about a poor South Korean family who has invaded a wealthy household seems to be the best international appearance – but could win a lot more.

In fact, Bong won the award for the best original screenplay.

“This is very personal for South Korea,” he said.

“The main awards fall between” Parasite “and” 1917, “Variety editor-in-chief Marc Malkin told AFP. “Either a win would be pretty great.”

The unique best picture voting system, which includes electoral roll films, makes it difficult to predict the race.

But it could also benefit “Parasite”, a film you can’t refuse and whose charismatic director Bong Joon-ho has achieved cult status at Hollywood’s numerous gala and soirees during the award season.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” remains an outdoor shot, while Martin Scorsese’s lavish thriller “The Irishman” seems to have gotten out of the competition.

Recent deaths

The luxury and glamor of the event contrast with the grief that Los Angeles has caused over the recent death of Golden Age film legend Kirk Douglas and Oscar-winning basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Seasoned director Spike Lee arrived in a number 24 purple lapel jacket worn by the Lakers icon, who was killed in a helicopter crash two weeks ago.

“Tribute. Honor. Tribute. We all miss him,” said Lee.

Both Bryant and Douglas have been added to a hastily revised “In Memoriam” montage that honors Hollywood fans lost this year. Billie Eilish is expected to provide moving musical accompaniment.

The Grammy-winning singer, who will soon be staging the new James Bond theme, is one of several top-class musicians on one evening where all five nominated songs will be performed.

Idina Menzel has broadcast “Into the Unknown”, the song from “Frozen II” with other singers who portray Elsa in a foreign language version of the Disney film.

Elton John, who was chosen as the winner of “Rocketman” for “I will love myself again” will be seen as well as Cynthia Erivo – the only non-white nominee who also sang the subject against slavery and wrote biography “Harriet “.

A purely male affair?

No female directors were nominated this year.

Natalie Portman, an Oscar winner of Best Actress for Black Swan in 2011, expressed her feelings about the lack of nominations for filmmakers – she had embroidered her name on the Cape of Dior that she wore at the gala.

These names included Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Marielle Heller (“A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”).

“I wanted to subtly recognize the women who weren’t recognized for their incredible work this year,” Portman told the Los Angeles Times.

Irish maestro Eimear Noone will be the first woman to conduct the Oscars orchestra, but the diversity among hosts and performers cannot quell the anger over this year’s nominations.

Enthusiastic reviews

The Oscars in the actor categories – usually a subject of painful considerations for industry experts – look sovereign, and the same four stars ensure enthusiastic reviews and prizes throughout the season.

Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger are believed to be way ahead of the competition for the best actor and actress.

Phoenix underwent a remarkable transformation to portray the title comic book villain in “Joker” – just like Zellweger to play the legendary Hollywood diva Judy Garland in “Judy”.

Tinseltown favorite Laura Dern holds the award for the supporting actress for her work as a divorce lawyer (“Marriage Story”).

And Pitt won as expected.

The ceremony has had no host for the second year in a row after the many great guest hosts last year drove TV ratings.

