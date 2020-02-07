We don’t say that Owen Strand from 9-1-1: Lone Star will never end with Michelle Blake, the first aider. We only say that he makes a small romantic detour first.

Natalie Zea (The Following, The Detour) will return on the Fox procedure as Zoe, a potential love interest for Rob Lowe’s character that TVLine has experienced exclusively. Zea’s character, a psychology professor at the University of Texas, meets Owen in a beauty shop on Monday (8 / 7c) and they get on immediately.

In addition to her previously mentioned projects, Zea also has roles in shows such as White Famous, Justified, Under the Dome, Californication and Dirty Sexy Money.

And for Owen and Zoe this Valentine’s Day is not just love in the air. In Monday’s episode, titled “Studs,” Paul dips his toe into the Austin Dating Pool and goes on his first real date since moving to Lone Star State. And in line with the subject of “studs” – albeit in a completely different way – the episode also includes a fight in a male strip club.

Oh, and did we mention the explosion at the bullseed factory? (“It’s like saving Private Ryan!” Tells Lowe TVLine.)

How do you feel about Owen’s and Zoe’s possible mating? Then check out a photo of the characters below – ahem – in action Write your thoughts in a comment.