advertisement

Rob Lowe returns to Fox on Sunday as 9-1-1: Owen Strand from Lone Star, an executive producer Tim Minear, believes he was always born to play. “Look at his jaw – he should be a fire captain.”

Lowe is a skin-conscious firefighter from Manhattan who is moving to Austin, Texas to help rebuild a broken fire station. As the only member of his crew that survived September 11, Owen knows a thing or two about how to emerge from the ashes of a tragedy.

In contrast to 9-1-1, which was “developed out of the spectacle”, Lonely star begins with “much more than a premise pilot,” Minear told TVLine. “We are telling the story of a certain incident and a certain man who comes to a certain thing. So there is a lot more action in that sense.”

advertisement

Read on for the 4-1-1 on the new 9-1-1, from the real inspiration behind its diverse cast to the first time you see a familiar face from the overarching procedure:

A focus on diversity | After giving the fire station a much-needed facelift, Owen fills it with a collection of inspiring men and women from all walks of life, including a black transgender man (played by Brian Michael Smith of Queen Sugar) and an exciting Muslim woman (Natacha Karam der brave). And this is not a team that is just varied. A Department of Justice representative said Owen’s job is to meet the Department of Justice’s longstanding diversification needs. (Click here to take a closer look at the cast of the series.)

“Ryan (Murphy) wanted to tell the story of Rob Lowe’s character, who turned red and was specifically tasked with building an advanced team,” says Minear. “The red-blue meeting (concept) was interesting for us. The special thing about Austin, however, is that it’s actually pretty blue. It’s a very progressive city and that’s what we loved when we did the show there. You get all the rural things outside the metropolitan area, but you also get the urban environment with its hipsters and the music scene and all that. ”

In addition, the DOJ’s guidance in Owen’s hiring process is inspired by actual events. “The Department of Justice has been involved in some litigation in Austin because of a diversity problem in the fire department,” said Minear. “So all the stuff is real. And this is in no way an aversion to Austin, because the city has really grown and mastered the challenge. ‘

TEXAS SIZE EMERGENCIES | You’ve probably heard of a bumper sticker or graphic t-shirt that everything is bigger in Texas, and it seems the same goes for the emergencies that Lone Star is at its best. “In Episode 4, we have a tornado in Austin for the first time in 20 years,” says Minear. “We have so many other cases that you wouldn’t see in Los Angeles. There was a big grain silo case in episode 3 and I had no idea how dangerous one of them can be. If you are sucked into a grain silo with corn You have several pianos on your chest. They can be torn in half. “

CROSSOVER POTENTIAL | As much as we’d love it if Buck, Eddie and the rest of our 9-1-1 favorites went to Texas and talked to the Lone Star crew, Minear says he’d rather do the two shows “on their own Leave traces “At least for the first season (of the spin-off)” by admitting that “there is always potential for crossovers on the street”. Nevertheless, eagle-eye fans of the original series can do a “funny little crossover” in an upcoming episode expect When “a 9-1-1 figure that was the subject of a rescue is relocated to Texas – and if you didn’t know, she would have to call 9-1-1 there”.

Are you planning to see today’s Lone Star premiere? Leave a comment below about the 9-1-1 spinoff.

advertisement