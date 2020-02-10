SIMILAR POSTS

While sparks flew between Owen and his new girlfriend on Monday 9-1-1: Lone Star, not everyone at Fire Station 126 had so much luck in love. When you see the episode, we mean Paul, whose first date with a woman since moving to Austin ended in a handshake and an apology. (And if you haven’t watched the episode yet, turn back now. Spoilers ahead!)

Although he surrendered to a woman he’d rescued from a strip club brawl – a typical scenario for a sweet meeting in the 9-1-1 universe – Paul initially hesitated to question her. As a transgender, he had a lot more to think about than his Cisgender staff, including whether the object of his affection would be open to meeting anyone from the transgender community.

“Sometimes there is this conviction from people who have not yet experienced the trans experience:” You should tell everyone. They owe it to them, ”actor Brian Michael Smith, who is also a transgender, tells TVLine. “But the truth is, you don’t know how people will react. And a lot of people don’t even have the language to talk about what their trans experience is or what it could be. People who are transsexuals owe you not their entire story, as if you were not going to go up to someone and tell them your medical history. You create trust. “

Speaking of trust, T.K. Paul admitted to being dumped by his ex-boyfriend and felt comfortable sharing his own insecurities that he had dipped his toe in the dating pool. Not only was this a great moment for Paul, but, as Smith explains, it speaks for a lack of vulnerability and openness in many male friendships.

“It has shown that this brotherhood is deepened and strengthened,” says Smith. “They talk to men and are more open and vulnerable. Paul felt safe enough to say, ‘That’s why I’m scared. Pain and rejection. We as boys may have different entry points for our feeling of masculinity and masculinity, but we go through similar things. We have more in common than our differences suggest. “

Paul finally asked Josie what led to a night of beer, bowling and jokes. But when Josie suggested that things continue in her apartment, Paul said he had something to tell her. We didn’t see the conversation afterwards, but when Josie showed up at the fire station the next day to apologize for her reaction, the writing was on the wall.

“I kind of like it (we didn’t see the first conversation between Paul and Josie),” says Smith. “It gave the audience room to think about it. They have spent so much time walking in Paul’s shoes that they can now wonder what he would say and how she would react. I think it’s great that we left it up to the audience to think about and understand how challenging this conversation can be for a transsexual person. “

Though he found Paul “hellishly thoughtful, charming, and sexy,” Josie said to him, “I don’t think I’m as advanced as I thought. I’m not a terrible person. I really like you. I just don’t think that I can get past it. I’m sorry. “

“It’s heartbreaking for him,” says Smith, “but it definitely shows a reality. I appreciated that (Josie) was honest with her feelings and that she could deal with her bad reaction. She held onto her truth instead of pretending that things are cool just so the truth comes out later. I love that she apologized, not for her feelings but for her reaction. And although this romantic part didn’t manifest, Paul got a closer relationship to TK and Carlos, so he won one way but the other. “

Your thoughts on 9-1-1 this week: Lone Star? Add a comment below.