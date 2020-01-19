advertisement

Fox traveled to Texas for the 9-1-1 series premiere on Sunday: Lone Star, a dramatic story of heroism, tragedy, and the importance of personalized skin care.

Here’s the story: Six months after an explosion powered by ammonium nitrate wiped out all but one member of Austin, Texas’ ladder 126, the Department of Justice turned to a decorated Manhattan firefighter (Rob Lowe as Owen Strand) to help with the Rebuilding the break point to help fire station from scratch. The well-groomed, yet robust city mouse is of course reluctant to change his whole life … until a series of unfortunate events force him to rethink his priorities.

First of all, Owen’s son TK, a gay drug abuse firefighter played by Ronen Rubinstein, tries to kill himself when his friend, whom he is about to suggest, reveals that he is in love with someone else. (Side note: Who would prefer a slingshot instructor to a fireman? TK can … and will … do better.) In addition, Owen’s doctor diagnoses him with stage 1B lung cancer.

“We’re trying to find a personal emergency for our characters,” executive producer Tim Minear TVLine reports of Owen’s medical ordeal. “When you met Abby in season 1 of 9-1-1, her mother had Alzheimer’s. And Athena’s marriage broke up. And Bobby had a secret he had left in Minnesota. These personal emergencies play a big role in the show When we decided to make Rob a survivor of September 11th, this is the story of these first responders, they may have left the dust cloud 20 years ago, but they couldn’t always run away completely that were at zero is a real thing. “

Owen and TK decide that a change is good for them and move to Austin, where they immediately build a diverse team. First up is Marjan Marwani (played by Natacha Karam), a pious Muslim woman who has a reputation for being a bit of an adrenaline junkie. “I don’t see a Muslim or a woman,” says Owen. “I see a crazy fireman.” (Uh … thanks?)

Next up is Paul Strickland (played by Brian Michael Smith), a black transgender man who has cut his teeth on the streets of Chicago. “The people here would lose their minds,” TK speculates about Paul’s attitude, which is exactly what his father is interested in. And last but not least, Mateo Chavez (played by Julian Works), whose dedication and care encourage Owen to overlook the fact that he failed the entrance exam four times.

Unfortunately, not everyone is capable of fighting. After meeting with Judd Ryder (played by Jim Parrack), the only original member of Ladder 126 who survived the explosion mentioned above, Owen realizes that the contested hero is unwilling to return to the line of fire. Shocker: He is not particularly receptive to Owen’s “false condolences”.

The pilot also introduces us to paramedic Michelle Blake (played by Liv Tyler), whose reputation as a life-saving heroine and inspiring humanitarian aid is jeopardized by the obsession with her sister Iris’ disappearance. When she is arrested for shouting in front of the house of the man she believes to have killed Iris, Officer Carlos Reyes (played by Rafael Silva) arrests her – and it is clear that this is a fairly regular one Is routine.

Owen and Michelle initially clash with their heads, when their teams come to the same emergency call, they eventually develop a good rhythm … which they later put into practice on the dance floor. And if you think you imagined this spark between TK and Carlos, just wait until tomorrow evening.

After showing off his obvious line dancing skills, Owen meets Judd’s wife Grace Ryder (played by Sierra McClain), who encourages him to find a place for Judd in the fire station, even if he’s not ready yet Fight fire. “Saving lives is like oxygen for him and he suffocates,” she explains, which ultimately brings Judd back into the driver’s seat. (Well, that and Judd’s devastating emotional breakdown at the sight of his fallen team members hanging on the wall.)

Your thoughts on the big premiere of the 9-1-1 spinoff?

