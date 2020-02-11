SIMILAR POSTS
The first 9-1-1 character to move to Fox’s Austin spinoff is … probably not the one you expected.
9-1-1: Lone Star’s February 24 episode (8 / 7c) welcomes guest star Erin Karpluk (Being Erica) as Pepper, someone we first met on December 9-1-1 in December 2019, which was the flagship series short, but also unpleasantly memorable. We will forever consider her the crazy mother who, together with some of her fellow buyers, made a department store Santa Claus.
In the official summary of Karpluk’s return episode, “Owen and his team are fighting on a used car site with a runaway bull and an obvious electric shock from a LA transplant.” Elsewhere, Owen is determined to prove his physical condition fit for the job while undergoing chemotherapy, and Michelle has the strongest lead she has had before her missing sister. “
TVLine spoke to Lone Star showrunner Tim Minear about the possibility of a crossover earlier this year. At that point, he teased: “A 9-1-1 character who was the subject of a rescue moves to Texas – and you don’t know it ends with her calling 9-1-1 there. “Quiz solved!
Scroll down to get a first look at Karpluk’s pepper:

