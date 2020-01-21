advertisement

Details of Connie Britton’s return to 9-1-1 in several episodes are slowly becoming apparent – and we like what we’ve heard so far.

“I don’t think she has any deals,” says executive producer Tim Minear TVLine of Britton’s character, who most recently traveled to Europe in the first season of the trial. “Abby promised to come back, and she never did. So there are still open deals for Abby and definitely for Buck too. He’s just lost at sea. He’s still trying to find out who he is and his relationship with Abby has redefined him. When she left, he had to find out who he was without her. “

TVLine recently spoke to Oliver Stark (aka Buck) about the long-awaited reunion. “I think it’s really hard,” he said. “In this first season, so many people fell in love with Buck and Abby that it was really difficult to replace them. And Buck has had so much growth since then. (Forward) is about finding the right partner for him. Many people have different ideas about who it could be, whether they are already on the show. I don’t know what (Abby’s return) means. I don’t know what that will stir up. But it’s fun, whatever is fun. “

Although we don’t know exactly when the new episodes of 9-1-1 will return, the second half of season 3 is expected to resume in the spring of this year. In the meantime, new rates of 9-1-1: Lone Star will be broadcast on Mondays at 8 / 7c.

What do you hope for Buck and Abby’s reunion? Add a comment below.

