90s survival horror throwback 'Dawn of Fear' will be released on PS4 in February
Do you want more survival horror relapse goodness? Good Game Publishing and the developer Brok3nsite have released you with Dawn of fear, a PlayStation Talents game, on February 3 through the PlayStation Store. We’re also getting a new trailer for the game.

In Dawn of Fear, players take on the role of Alex, a young man with a tragedy past. His mother died when she gave birth to him. His father lives on and remarries. After a while Alex’s step brother Max is born. One day Alex, his father and Max get into a car accident after Max’s training. Only Alex survived the accident. After a period of mourning, Alex manages to rebuild his life, but his stepmother is sent to a psychiatric clinic.

Three years later, Alex receives a letter saying that his stepmother has died and asks him to return to the family home to pick up his belongings. When Alex arrives, he doesn’t find a home in his childhood, but a world of madness and cruelty from which he doesn’t know if he can run away.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBbq_ciXW3s [/ embed]

