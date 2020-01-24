900 outdated, non-insulated Christchurch flats would receive heat pumps by the winter. But the goal post has shifted

advertisement

MIGHT tenant Stephen McPaike feels betrayed that the municipality may not be able to install heat pump units that are exempt from insulation standards. He is pictured here in 2018 with bubble wrap as insulation on his windows.

“Complete betrayal” is how social tenant Stephen McPaike describes it.

He refers to the decline of the Christchurch City Council on a commitment to install heat pumps in around 900 substandard council units by the winter.

The goal post has been postponed to the end of the year, encouraging the tenant to call the commitment an “election stunt”.

Flyers for tenants of social housing in Christchurch suggest a different time frame for improvements than the plan used by city councilors in September.

Christchurch councilors voted in September to borrow $ 10 million for the cost of $ 16 million to upgrade 909 of their social housing units with heat pumps and mechanical ventilation “by the winter 2020”.

It also undertook to re-evaluate and where possible adjust units that were previously too difficult to isolate by the end of the year.

Chairman Rimants Protection Association, Anthony Rimell, says that making social housing hot and dry should be more than an “election stunt”.

The commitment came after a series of stories from Stuff about the fate of tenants in ice-cold, humid condominiums. Bruce Rendall, head of facilities, real estate and planning, said in his report to councilors that spending before the vote was “vital” to upgrade the units, “neglected by decades of postponed maintenance work.”

“We want heat pumps and improved ventilation in all units by next winter and we want insulation to improve by the end of the year,” he said.

But this week the municipality seemed to distance itself from the obligation to heat pump and ventilation.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel was fired for improving the primaries for social housing. She was not available to talk about it when this week approached.

Rendall said it was impossible to give a specific completion date, because “unknowns” such as electrical wiring errors could occur during installation.

Three contractors were chosen to install heat pumps and ventilation in around 400 units. The “first wave” of around 500 installations, including costs, would be assessed before the work for the remaining units was arranged.

Although the goal was still to install heat pumps and ventilation by the winter, there was no guarantee that this would happen. In some cases, units may receive insulation upgrades from 1 June, but no heat pumps.

Many social housing units only have fan heaters for heat. They expected that heat pumps would be underway in the winter, but that is not guaranteed.

All 900 units would have heat pumps and improved ventilation by the end of the year, Rendall said.

McPaike, who ran to the mayor who promised to make the housing stock warmer, said he felt betrayed. He expected the work to be finished on 1 June.

The only source of heat in his non-insulated flat is a Skope fan heater. When he complained in the winter of 2018, his tenancy manager’s solution was to apply bubble wrap to his windows.

Social housing tenant Stephen McPaike has been trying for 18 months to persuade the uttautahi Community Housing Trust to heat up its damp, cold flat. Their answer? Bubble wrap. (video published in 2018)

The thought of facing another winter with his 7-year-old son in his Haast Courts unit without a heat pump was “scary,” he said.

“I have received personal assurances from the council, from the elected members, who say it will happen – and now they say it may not happen on time. I feel completely betrayed.”

McPaike’s biggest concern was that his son would miss more school because of preventable respiratory diseases.

Tenancy Protection Association chairman Anthony Rimell said he was disappointed and angry that the municipality could not ensure that all tenants would be warmer by the winter.

“To get into a situation where we say they are all ready in December this year, it means that some tenants – and I would like to know how much that some will be – have another winter in unbearable conditions “

Rimell said the complexity of keeping the units warm and dry was known before last year’s council elections.

“This must have been more than just an election stunt by the council.”

Stuff sought comment from Mayor Lianne Dalziel – who, before being re-elected, promised to build more than 400 new social housing units this time and said that warming up existing units should be speeded up – but a council spokeswoman said she was unavailable.

Rimell said that if the municipality was unable to implement the improvements by the winter, they would have to offer the tenants concerned alternative accommodation.

He said he would seek a meeting with the council to discuss the issue.

“We actually ask them to suffer another winter because it’s a tough job, I just don’t think that’s acceptable at all.”

Rendall said that units in buildings with a colder “thermal envelope” would have priority for insulation.

